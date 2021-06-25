JMS Returns to Telepaths with Steve Epting in AWA September Solicits

J Michael Straczynski has yet another book launching from AWA, Telepaths, this time with Steve Epting, co-creator of Velvet, Crux and El Cazador, and colourist Brian Reber. JMS is also, of course, famous for writing about telepaths in Babylon 5. Looks like he may be channeling this in September, in a world where ten percent of humanity are suddenly telepathic. Any room for a Psi-Corps? Here are AWA's full solicits for September 2021.

TELEPATHS #1 (OF 6) CVR A EPTING

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A / CA) Steve Epting

The brand new epic from comic book legends J. Michael Straczynksi (The Amazing Spider-Man, Thor) and Steve Epting (Captain America: The Winter Soldier). An electromagnetic disturbance results in the sudden awakening of telepathic powers in a tenth of the Earth's population. In the moments after the world comes to grip with this development, newly Boston police find themselves sent against a wrongly convicted prisoner who becomes a hero and leader of other telepaths trying to escape a world in which their powers will make them targets. Both are heroes of their own story,and the future may depend on whether or not trust can be found between them

NOT ALL ROBOTS #2 (MR)

(W) Mark Russell (A) Mike Deodato (CA) Rahzzah

In the year of 2056, robots have replaced human beings in the workforce. An uneasy co-existence develops between the newly intelligent robots and the ten billion humans living on Earth. Every human family is assigned a robot upon whom they are completely reliant. What could possibly go wrong? Meet the Walkers, a human family whose robot, Razorball, ominously spends his free time in the garage working on machines which they're pretty sure are designed to kill them.

FIGHT GIRLS #3

(W) Frank Cho (A / CA) Frank Cho

Ten hard-as nails women face off in an ancient contest of champions where the winner truly takes all: the title of "Queen of the Galaxy." To win the challenge, each contestant must survive the hazards of the planet's harsh landscape, the ferocious predators on and below its surface, and their fellow contestants. This edition of the contest has a twist: one of the contestants is an infiltrator who has her eye on something bigger than the prize. Who is she and what does she really want?

MOTHS #4

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A / CA) Mike Choi

The next chapter of the ongoing saga of The Resistance takes an intimate look at a very special species of the superhuman race known as The Reborns. Emily Kai is what is known as a "Moth." She was granted immense power by the global pandemic known as "The Great Death," but with a caveat: The moment she taps into the power that resides within her, a clock starts and Emily will have only six months to live. Granted the opportunity to bring immense beauty into the world, but only by paying the ultimate price, Emily embarks on a harrowing journey of self-discovery that will test her to her core and take her to places way beyond her wildest imagination.

RESISTANCE UPRISING #6

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A) C. P. Smith (CA) Rahzzah

In the wake of the assassination of their leader, the Resistance is in disarray, disconnected from each other and hunted by authorities around the world – including an army of "reborns" recruited by the American government. To avert decimation at the hands of a fascist government crackdown, the Resistance must discover the ace up their sleeve and the key to unlocking it.

MARJORIE FINNEGAN TEMPORAL CRIMINAL #5 (MR)

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Goran Sudzuka (CA) Andy Clarke

She's Marjorie Finnegan. She's a temporal criminal. What more do you need to know? Oh, all right then: all Marj wants to do is race up and down the timelines, stealing every shiny-gleamy-pretty-sparkly she can lay her hands on. But her larcenous trail from the Big Bang to the Ninety-Fifth Reich has drawn the beady eye of the Temporal PD, whose number one Deputy Marshall is now hard on our heroine's tail – and taking things extremely personally. Worse still, Marj's worthless creep of an ex and his even scummier partner have seen an angle of their own in all this, and they intend to use her time-tech to change history for their own benefit. Marj's only ally? A guy called Tim. And he's just a head.

I mean, come on. What use is just a head…?

REDEMPTION TP (MR)

(W) Christa Faust (A / CA) Mike Deodato

The dusty town of Redemption survived the apocalypse, but is hanging on by a thread. A despot rules the town with an iron fist and controls its most precious resource: water. When that strongman marks her mother for death, young Rose Obregon ventures into the perilous wasteland to seek the help of the legendary gunslinger Cat Tanner, only to discover that the so-called "Butcher" is long retired, living in solitude, far from what's left of the world – and preferring to keep it that way. When Rose arrives on Tanner's doorstep, with gunmen hot on her trail, the Butcher has a choice to make: sit on the sidelines or pick up her guns and do what she does best?

MARJORIE FINNEGAN TEMPORAL CRIMINAL TP (MR)

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Goran Sudzuka (CA) Andy Clarke

Collects the first four issues of the hit series! She's Marjorie Finnegan. She's a temporal criminal. What more do you need to knwo?

