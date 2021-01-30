John Krasinski and Pokemon GO – The Daily LITG 30th January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. 

Daily LITG: John Krasinski and Pokemon GO –  the ten most-read stories yesterday…

Saturday Night Live (Image: Screencap)
LITG (Image: Screencap)

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

  1. Saturday Night Live: John Krasinski's Reality Check; Mama Machine Gun?
  2. Law & Order: OC Star Christopher Meloni Shares His NYC/NJ Commute
  3. American Gods: Neil Gaiman On Anansi/S03; Orlando Jones Responds
  4. Pokémon GO Teases Valentine's Day & Other February 2021 Events
  5. February 2021 Spotlight Hour & Breakthrough Details In Pokémon GO
  6. Sneasel Limited Research Day Comes To Pokémon GO
  7. Pokémon TCG Previews Anticipated Shining Fates Set
  8. Latios, Latias, & Mewtwo Return To Pokémon GO Raids In February 2021
  9. Arrow Star Stephen Amell Honors Heartbreaking Arrowverse Anniversary
  10. Avengers #44 Changes Description To Debut Marvel's New Phoenix
  11. Polaris Takes The Lead In X-Men Vote – And Leah Williams Reacts

LITG one year ago – Doomsday Clock canonicity

  1. Today's Justice League #39 On Whether Doomsday Clock is DC Canon or Not (Spoilers)
  2. The Truth About Professor X, in Today's Dawn of X Comics – X-Force #6, New Mutants #6, Fallen Angels #6 and X-Men #5 Spoilers
  3. The Return of The Children Of The Vault to Today's X-Men #5 (Spoilers)
  4. "Lucifer": Neil Gaiman – "Sandman" Not Cause for Netflix Series Ending
  5. How DC Screwed Up James Tynion's Final Issue of Justice League Dark (and How Batman Made him Leave)
  6. Suicide Squad #2 – a New Authority For DC Comics? (Spoilers)
  7. Baby Yoda Revealed by Sideshow Collectibles, Crashes Site
  8. Will DC Comics Ever Publish Lee Bermejo: Inside, On Dark Ground Hardcover in English?
  9. Skrulls, Skulls and Ancient Gods – Frank Tieri Rewrites the Marvel Universe in Ravencroft
  10. "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" Release Date Announced

LITG two years ago – DC layoffs were coming

  1. Late Night Rumours – More Layoffs at DC Comics Coming Soon
  2. Free On Bleeding Cool: Gail Simone and Sergio Davila's Swords Of Sorrow #1, For Dynamite's Humble Bundle
  3. Who's Jean Grey Kissing in Age Of X-Man Alpha #1? (Spoilers)
  4. The Comic Mint Destroying Copies of Detective Comics #1000
  5. Tomorrow, Flash Annual #2 Notices Wally West Died in Heroes In Crisis – Previews to Both

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Denys Cowan, co-founder of Milestone, artist on The Question
  • Fred Hembeck, comic book satirist
  • Dann Maxx Thomas, writer on All-Star Squadron, Arak, Son of Thunder, the Crimson Avenger and Avengers West Coast.
  • Guy Gilchrist, artist on The Muppets, Nancy and creator of Your Angels Speak.
  • Link Yaco, comic book researcher and co-creator of Metacops.
  • Dirk Manning, author of Nightmare World.
  • Rik Offenberger, EIC of First Comics News

