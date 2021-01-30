John Krasinski and Pokemon GO – The Daily LITG 30th January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's American Gods, Pokemon GO, Lucifer or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: John Krasinski and Pokemon GO – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago – Doomsday Clock canonicity

And X marks the spot.

LITG two years ago – DC layoffs were coming

And Dynamite's Humble Bundle

And the 101 most-read stories of 2020 right here.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Denys Cowan, co-founder of Milestone, artist on The Question

co-founder of Milestone, artist on The Question Fred Hembeck, comic book satirist

comic book satirist Dann Maxx Thomas, writer on All-Star Squadron, Arak, Son of Thunder, the Crimson Avenger and Avengers West Coast.

writer on All-Star Squadron, Arak, Son of Thunder, the Crimson Avenger and Avengers West Coast. Guy Gilchrist, artist on The Muppets, Nancy and creator of Your Angels Speak.

artist on The Muppets, Nancy and creator of Your Angels Speak. Link Yaco, comic book researcher and co-creator of Metacops.

comic book researcher and co-creator of Metacops. Dirk Manning, author of Nightmare World.

author of Nightmare World. Rik Offenberger, EIC of First Comics News

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address

