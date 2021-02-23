Joss Whedon, Gina Carano, Jack Quaid – Daily LITG 23rd February 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Joss Whedon, Gina Carano, Jack Quaid or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Joss Whedon, Gina Carano, Jack Quaid – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Buffy: A Teachable Moment in Cognitive Dissonance After Joss Whedon
- The Mandalorian: Imagine If Gina Carano Didn't "Adore" Pedro Pascal
- The Boys Star Jack Quaid as Starlight Is a Sight You Just Can't Unsee
- Batman's A-Day Revealed – DC Comics Infinite Frontier Spoilers
- Why No WandaVision Credit For John Byrne?
- The Walking Dead S10: 15 Spoiler-Free Thoughts on "Home Sweet Home"
- Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto 2021 Complete Event Review
- Ronald Moore Discusses Section 31, If Star Trek Is Still Film-Viable
- The Frazetta Buck Rogers Comic Book Covers that Influenced Star Wars
- DC Universe Infinite Offers Snyder Cut Justice League 4-Pack Funko Set
- Frozen 2 Manga is a Fan's Personal Adaptation of the Movie
- Batman On Spotify Joined By Catwoman/Katana – But Is This New?
- More Diamond Comics Delays To Comic Shops This Week
- RARE: The Walking Dead Deluxe #1-6 Second Printing Incentive Copies
- Preview: I Am Not Starfire YA OGN by Mariko Tamaki & Yoshi Yoshitani
- One Year Later, Dan DiDio's Continuing Influence At DC Comics
- Is Si Spurrier Writing Lucifer? Mindless Speculation…
- Behemoth Comics Launch New YA Publishing Imprint Happy Tank For May
- Thought Bubble, MCM And The Lakes – British Comic Cons In 2021
- King's College, London Adds Scotland Yardie To MA English Degree
LITG one year ago – Dan DiDio was gone from DC Comics
- So Why Did Dan DiDio Leave DC Comics Anyway?
- New York Toy Fair 2020: 60 Photos from Hasbro Marvel Legends
- More Comics Industry Reaction to Dan DiDio Leaving DC
- Comic Book Industry Reacts To… The Departure of Dan DiDio From DC Comics
- Rob Liefeld Celebrates Dan Didio's DC Departure
- Gossip: DC No-Show at ComicsPRO and DC's Big Change
- "Animal Kingdom" Season 5 Production Underway, BTS Video Released
- Dan DiDio No Longer Publisher of DC Comics, As Of Today
- Time to Bring Back 16.5 Million Mutants in X-Men #7? (Spoilers)
- "The Way Dan DiDio was Fired… Brutal and Unnecessary" Says DC Comics Founder's Granddaughter Nicky Wheeler-Nicholson
LITG two years ago – GI Foot Locker
- Hasbro and Asics Pair Up For New G.I. Joe Shoe Line, Available at Foot Locker Now
- Jorge Jimenez's Sixth Dimension Justice League Triptych Now All on One Issue
- Dan DiDio Tells Retailers That DC is Cutting Back Their Comics (UPDATE)
- Star Wars: Battlefront II Teases "The Chosen One" Update
- Marvel Maintains Their Lead Over DC Comics in January 2019 Marketshare
- Denton J. Tipton, IDW comics writer/editor
- Steve MacManus, writer, artist, 2000AD editor, co-creator of Rogue Trooper.
- Clifford Meth, comic book publisher, fundraiser
- Doug Allen, underground cartoonist, on Steven.
- Eduardo Alpuente, artist on Strangers, Contest Of Champions, Big Town
- Jeff Parker, writer on Agents of Atlas, X-Men: First Class, and Marvel Adventures The Avengers.
- Graham Hill, comic shop owner.
