Joss Whedon to Lucifer – The Daily LITG, 28th February 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Joss Whedon, Roland Moore or Pikachu or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
Daily LITG: Joss Whedon to Lucifer – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Joss Whedon Report Offers Insight Into Carpenter, Trachtenberg Claims
- Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Marks Bittersweet Season 6 Moment
- Ron Moore: Outlander S07/Spinoff News; Battlestar Galactica No Reboot
- 3 Marvel/DC Comics From 2020 That Were Pulped But Never Sold
- Dark Side of the Ring: "Collision in Korea" Confirmed for Season 3
- The Kanto Regionals Return To Pokémon GO Raids In Region
- Publish An Alan Moore Comic Without Saying It's An Alan Moore Comic
- DC Multiverse Superman Vs Devastator McFarlane Toys 2-Pack Arrives
- The Boys Season 3: Eric Kripke Keeps "Supernatural" Reunion Going
- The Unreleased Hoenn Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Five
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Separated At Birth: President Bolsonaro and Justice League Satellite
- Access Guide to the Black Comic Book Community 2020-2021 Review
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Goes Chibi in New All-Ages Books
- 19 Pages Of Curt Swan Superman Original Artwork From $22 To $230
- Mike Mignola, Travis Charest, Bruce Timm Lunchbox Sketches At Auction
- Famous Faces' 27th Anniversary on Monday – Everything For Five Bucks
- Ricardo Delgado Illustrates Bram Stoker's Dracula, Anew
- How Comic Shops Will Get Batman/Fortnite Premium Variant Covers
LITG one year ago – Hell was Arising
And lightsabers were coming.
- Brian Hibbs on Hell Arisen #3 – "None Of You Bought Copies Of #1 Or #2 From The Shelf"
- New Ancient Star Wars Lightsabers are Coming Soon from Hasbro
- "What Is DC Comics' 5G?" The Story So Far…
- "Heels": Stephen Amell Workout Update – "Arrow" Salmon Ladder Thief?
- "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Season 7: "Debbie" Looks a Little Nervous [Preview]
- REVIEW: X-Men #7 — "An Ambitious Issue That Will Be Discussed"
- "The Masked Singer" Season 3: Group B Memorable Un-Masking [Review]
- Gossip On The Eve of C2E2 – What Now For DC Comics, Jim Lee… and Joe Quesada
- Connor Kent Meets Superman – and Superboy Prime (Spoilers)
- Today's Hell Arisen #3, Selling Multiple Copies for $40 to $50, Thanks to Punchline (Spoilers)
LITG two years ago – Yu-Gi-Oh! was oblivious
And Batman having a plan – and not having a plan.
- Konami Reveals What's Coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG in March
- 'The Greatest Trick The Batman Pulled Was Making People Think He Always Has A Plan' – Flash #65 and Heroes In Crisis #6 Spoilers
- What Batman's Plan Actually Is, Revealed in Detective Comics #999 (Spoilers)
- The State of CW's DCU [Part 3]: The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl Post-"Crisis"
- Solitary, Poor, Nasty, Brutish and Short – Heroes In Crisis #6 Spoilers
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Joseph Brozowski, J.J. Birch, artist on Xombi, Hardware, Star Trek, Hulk 2099 and Firestorm.
- Comic book festival organiser Árni Beck Gunnarsson
- Silas Dixon, artist on Fem Force
- Steven Mangold, creator on Hallowtweens and Same Old Story
- Gordon Robertson of Comics Versus Cancer
