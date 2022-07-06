Kieron Gillen Explains What's Happening With Boris Better Than Anyone

Yesterday, I posted a Comics Folk React piece about what is happening with Boris Johnson MP, Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. With over thirty Conservative Party MPs resigning from their government positions as a result of a matter of trust and competence, including two of the most senior positions, Chancellor of the Exchequer and Secretary of State for Health. There is still plenty of confusion, but Immortal X-Men writer Kieron Gillen, who recently killed off Boris Johnson in his Boom Studios comic book Once & Future, took time out to explain it in terms that X-Men fans might understand. He tweeted the Foreshadowing Cover from Inferno #4, stating "Exclusive scenes from Number 10."

Clarifying "X-Twitter, we're having some political drama in the UK. Number 10 is where our PM lives. :)" I asked Kieron "sending him to the Pit before he can kill his Moira clone/get the Queen to dissolve Parliament?" Kieron replied "Dissolve parliament and/or this timeline."

Because, yes, if Boris Johnson requests a dissolution of Parliament right now, the Conservative Party will be forced to fight a General Election in a few weeks with him as leader. If he wins, that is a mandate from the electorate and the Conservative MPs will just have to suck it up. Or the party might find a way to force him to resign if he can't put a government together from his loyal MPs. It's also possible that he might push it to next week, appeal to the newly formed 1922 Committee of backbench MPs. If he can stick it out for three more days he'll beat Neville Chamberlain's record of office, if he goes for a month he will beat Theresa May. But the Conservatives may not want to risk the chance of being forced to fight an election with him as leader.

Oh, and yes, Mister Sinister has an army of clones of himself and Moira Mactaggert, with her power to reset reality. all he has to do is kill his clone and reality will be restored to the date of the clone's creation, with the memory of the future, which his past self can harvest and use for the new timeline. But if the Quiet Council of Krakoa put Mister Sinister into the Pit, he won't be able to kill his clone off and trigger the timeline reset.

That's pretty much a match for The Quiet Council and the 1922 Committee of the Conservative Party. Let's see if Boris has been sent to the pit tonight.

Oh yes, and Once And Future #27 is out today. It has relevance.

