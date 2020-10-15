Kindred, Star Trek and Superboy Prime – Daily LITG, 15th October 2020

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Kindred, Star Trek and Superboy Prime and so much more.  The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Kindred Revealed In Amazing Spider-Man #50 - Were We Right?
LITG: Kindred, Star Trek and Superboy Prime

LITG: Kindred, Star Trek and Superboy Prime – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

  1. Speculation Over *That* Amazing Spider-Man #50 Ending, Were We Right?
  2. Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Opening Title Scene Ripe for Speculation
  3. Death Metal #4 Uses Superboy Prime To Address Toxic Fandom (Spoilers)
  4. Full "An Inter-Egg-Sting Development" Research Tasks In Pokémon GO
  5. Pawniard, Sandile, & Vullaby Are Live In Pokémon GO
  6. How The Boys Subverts, Then Falls Prey to [SPOILERS] Trope: Opinion
  7. Crossover Is The Biggest Image Comics Launch Since Danger Girl
  8. He-Man, Charmed and Dave Bautista – The Daily LITG, 14th October 2020
  9. Thunderbolts Returns – King In Black Solicitations For January 2021
  10. Alan Moore's Complete Providence Compendium – Order Now

ICYMI: five more you may prefer from yesterday.

But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…

  1. Ava's Demon Kicks Half A Million on Kickstarter for Skybound
  2. Unboxing Marvel: The Bronze Age 1970–1980 From The Folio Society
  3. Mirka Andolfo Promises Mercy Sequel, Merciless From Image For 2021
  4. Callings, Clones and the Sheriff Of Blightspoke In Today's X Of Swords
  5. First Punisher Original Artwork Goes to Auction, Estimated $2 Million
  6. Little Bird Sequel, Precious Metal, Now From Image in 2021

One year ago, Kevin Feige took the reigns

And Batman had only one way to talk with his children.

  1. Marvel Shocker: Kevin Feige Takes Over Comics as New Chief Creative Officer
  2. Batman Explains Why He Beats His Children in Batman #81 [Preview]
  3. Could New Comics Overlord Kevin Feige Kill the Marvel Universe?
  4. Top 5 Reasons WWE Fired Eric Bischoff and Made Brother Love Head of Smackdown
  5. Alan Davis Launches Tarot From Marvel Comics in January 2020
  6. Moira MacTaggert Will Get Her Own Comic in Dawn Of X
  7. Daily Mail Runs a Story About Dan Slott's Tweets About the Joker Movie
  8. Marvel Comics Solicits For Ruins Of Ravencroft, Iron Man 2020, Guardians, Star Wars and Thor Launches in January 2020
  9. Rob Liefeld is Happy Kevin Feige Took Over Marvel Comics, But He's Still Taking a Break
  10. "Suicide Squad" Actor Addresses Absence From Upcoming Sequel
  11. "House of X": Jonathan Hickman Writes about Fascism Again – He Always Did
  12. A Slightly More Sober Look at Tonight's Marvel Executive Changes – How Will This Affect the TV and Comics?
  13. Damian Gets Catfished in Teen Titans #35 [Preview]
  14. You May Not Have Enough Data To Use Google Stadia
  15. Only Adults With Children Allowed in Brooklyn's Loot Comic Shop

And two years ago, Gerry Conway still made headlines…

And we had, literally, over a thousand cosplay photos from NYCC.

  1. Gerry Conway Calls Out DC, Geoff Johns for Failing to Credit Comic Creators on Titans
  2. Halo: The Master Chief Collection Will Receive Several New Options
  3. Wolverine Finally Takes Responsibility in Next Week's Old Man Logan #49
  4. Almost A Thousand Cosplay Photos From New York Comic Con 2018
  5. Goodbye, Jon Snow: Kit Harington has Shaved his Beard Off

LITG: Happening today

There's still stuff going on. Most of it online. But not all.

LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Aquaman and Justice League inker of Ivan Reis, Joe Prado
  • Five Ghosts, Solar and Violent Love writer Frank J Barbiere
  • Assassins Creed cover artist Amrit Birdi
  • Writer of Exterminators, Hellblazer, Testament and Swamp Thing, and former DC editor Jonathan Vankin
  • Iron Man and Eternals writer Charles Knauf

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about Kindred, Star Trek, Superboy Prime or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  