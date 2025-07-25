Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Image, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: lunar, sdcc

A Look At Last Night's Lunar Distribution San Diego Comic-Con Mixer

A Look At Last Night's Lunar Distribution San Diego Comic-Con Mixer, with comic book shop owners from all over the world

Article Summary Lunar Distribution hosted an exclusive SDCC mixer for comic store retailers with free food and drinks.

Key attendees included retailers like Rob Pontefract and ComicsPro Board Member Shannon Live.

Lunar now distributes DC and Image Comics exclusively after Diamond's bankruptcy shakeup.

Universal Distribution from Canada may soon challenge Lunar's monopoly, especially with DC Comics.

The Lunar Distribution San Diego Comic-Con Mixer, as described in the Huge Bleeding Cool San Diego Comic-Con Party List (and unmentioned by anyone else) was described as a "Free event available to a maximum of 2 representatives per active comic book store in good standing at Lunar. Food and drinks will be provided. 8-minute walk from Convention Centre". And so it was that Jimmy Leszczynski was able to pop in and take a few candid shots of comic book retailers at SDCC cutting loose… and drinking free whisky. I notice that Rob Pontefract from Forbidden Planet in London is happy to fly across the Atlantic if there is a wee dram at the other end…. oh and there's ComicsPro Board Member & Director of Education Shannon Live and her husband and co-owner of Bat City Comics of Florida, Matt Live… can you spy your own comic book retailer kicking back into the wee hours of the show? No sign of Dennis Barger, though no doubt he was discussed at some point. It's that kind of show. Lunar Distribution will be continuing with programming at San Diego Comic-Con later today, and hopefully, Jimmy will be back for that as well! Lunar Distribution is currently the exclusive distributor of DC Comics and Image Comics to the direct market in the USA, and has picked up business from all manner of publishers – and retailers – since the Diamond bankruptcy. And have become the de facto monopoly distributor for dozens of publishers now, as a result. But it seems that Universal Distribution from Canada is looking to challenge that, beginning with DC. I look forward to that being discussed as well, but maybe not at the time and place where they are paying for your whisky.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!