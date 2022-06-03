Marauders #3 Preview: Cassandra Nova About to Do What She Does Best

Cassandra Nova has her sights set on the Kin Crimson in this preview of Marauders #3. Cassandra is used to committing genocide *on* mutants. Will she now commit genocide *for* mutants? Check out the preview below.

Marauders #3

by Steve Orlando & Eleonora Carlini, cover by Kael Ngu

EXTINCTION AGENDA – PART 3! Panic in Shi'ar space! The Marauders are prisoners of the Kin Crimson, a secret society stretching back billions of years, who outrank even the Shi'ar Majestrix…or so they think. But Captain Pryde and the Marauders aren't giving up, not with the Shi'ar holding the last survivors of mutantkind's first generation hostage. With the weight of history looming like a nuclear threat, can Kate Pryde convince Xandra to side with mutantkind against her kingdom?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 08, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620278200311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620278200321 – MARAUDERS 3 BALDEON VARIANT – $3.99 US

