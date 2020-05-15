New This Week Releases from the Heavy Metal Imprint, Virus

Virus, an imprint of Heavy Metal, has new books this week for new and returning readers. Ranging from horror to sci-fi, these comics are perfect for the reader who's looking for something different.

Mortis centers around three soldiers who are sent to a distant and unknown island located in the middle of the South Pacific Ocean. After one of the soldiers inexplicably dies, the remaining soldiers have to now face each other. Yet something sinister is coming — something they weren't expecting is about to awaken. This is an exciting story by writer Miguel Ferrada and artist Italo Ahumada.

Sleeper takes place after the planet has gone to hell. All resources have been exhausted, forcing the poor to crowd together, while the rich look to outer space. Some make it out to space after a cryogenization process — but what if they were ripped off? Writer Rodolfo Santullo and artist Carlos Aon explore what life could possibly be like for us in the future.

From writers Matthew Medney and Morgan Rosenblum, penciler/inker/colorist Jon Lam, and letterer Voodoo Brownz, The Red takes place in a distant future after civilizations fell due to a nuclear war. Now a single government presides over what's left. Censorship has run rampant as a result, and content that is deemed emotionally dangerous is labeled as "red". Will a group of musicians who are able to create red content be able to overthrow the totalitarian government?

Writer Jakofire and artist Danny Kim's Garbage Factory Anthology includes five tales revolving around the lives of humans, cyborgs, and A.I. as they coexist in a big city. The earth has been devastated by war and epidemics, which sounds similar to what humans are currently experiencing.

Could these comics show us what life might be like for us in the future? It's hard to say — but for now these are some great titles to add to your weekly read lists. Like anything else from Virus? Let us know in the comments below!