No Excalibur, New Mutants or SWORD in August From Marvel Comics

Is it a month pause? Is it a surprise final issue on July? You never know with a Marvel comic book, and you certainly never know with a Krakoan X-Men comic book. Because Marvel's August solicitations are missing Excalibur, New Mutants and SWORD from the line-up. While Children Of The Atom is looking a little peaky.

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #6
VITA AYALA (W) • Paco Medina (A) • Cover by R.B. SILVA
Variant Cover by BERNARD CHANG
NO ONE LIKES GOODBYES!
• The Hellfire Gala is here! A.K.A. the most important party of the YEAR!
• The truth finally comes out for the COTA kids.
• Plus: A heartbreaking goodbye…maybe, forever?
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

No Excalibur, New Mutants Of SWORD In August From Marvel Comics
Here are the July solicitations for the missing three, just in case you can spy a pattern…

 

NEW MUTANTS #20
VITA AYALA (W) • ALEX LINS (A)
Cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS
VARIANT COVER BY TBA
WEEKEND AT XAVIER'S!
In the heart of the Wild Hunt, schemers are dreaming…deceptions are coming to light…and the dead are walking. Just another day on Krakoa for the NEW MUTANTS.
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

 

EXCALIBUR #22
TINI HOWARD (W) • MARCUS TO (A)
Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR
VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO
THE TOWER AND THE STORM!
With Captain Britain and Excalibur reunited, Otherworld is their domain. An escort mission reveals deep political unrest among Saturnyne's court. And a brutal sacrifice bears fruit.
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

 

S.W.O.R.D. #7
Al Ewing (W) • Valerio Schiti (A/C)
VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN
THE MORNING AFTER THE NIGHT BEFORE…
The Hellfire Gala is over…but not all the guests have gone home. Victor Von Doom is staying for dinner. He's chatting to an old friend in a very new setting — about thrones, empires, magic, Mysterium…and the LAST ANNIHILATION!
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

