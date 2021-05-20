No Excalibur, New Mutants or SWORD in August From Marvel Comics

Is it a month pause? Is it a surprise final issue on July? You never know with a Marvel comic book, and you certainly never know with a Krakoan X-Men comic book. Because Marvel's August solicitations are missing Excalibur, New Mutants and SWORD from the line-up. While Children Of The Atom is looking a little peaky.

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #6

VITA AYALA (W) • Paco Medina (A) • Cover by R.B. SILVA

Variant Cover by BERNARD CHANG

NO ONE LIKES GOODBYES!

• The Hellfire Gala is here! A.K.A. the most important party of the YEAR!

• The truth finally comes out for the COTA kids.

• Plus: A heartbreaking goodbye…maybe, forever?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

I get that reference.

Here are the July solicitations for the missing three, just in case you can spy a pattern…

NEW MUTANTS #20

VITA AYALA (W) • ALEX LINS (A)

Cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WEEKEND AT XAVIER'S!

In the heart of the Wild Hunt, schemers are dreaming…deceptions are coming to light…and the dead are walking. Just another day on Krakoa for the NEW MUTANTS.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXCALIBUR #22

TINI HOWARD (W) • MARCUS TO (A)

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

THE TOWER AND THE STORM!

With Captain Britain and Excalibur reunited, Otherworld is their domain. An escort mission reveals deep political unrest among Saturnyne's court. And a brutal sacrifice bears fruit.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99