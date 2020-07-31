Publisher SUBSUME Media Launches From Marco Lopez & Dedren Snead

A new publisher of comics (and more), SUBSUME Media, has been announced by creators Dedren Snead, creator of the Kickstarter-funded comics series Sorghum & Spear, and Marco Lopez, best known as co-creator of Lion Forge's Eisner winning, best-selling Puerto Rico Strong anthology. Along with Glyph nominated screenwriter Allison Chaney Whitmore and 2017 DC Comics New Talent Writers Workshop veteran Robert Jeffrey II, Lopez and Snead plan to roll out a massive library of inclusive speculative fiction with SUBSUME Media. In addition to announcing their upcoming slate of titles, the two creators also spoke on the philosophy that went into creating this new entertainment outfit.

The company announced its mission statement in their announcement, calling themselves a "trans-media platform that focuses on community collaborative storytelling that brings cultural creativity to the intersection of art, the humanities and interactive technology." Marco Lopez, who in addition to creating Puerto Rico Strong has also written Grimm Tales of Terror for Zenescope Entertainment and Masked Republic Luchaverse for Chido Comics, spoke on what drove him to develop SUBSUME Media in their announcement:

"What separates SUBSUME Media from everyone else? Our passion and love of comics, film, and television. Tell us we can't do something, tell us we gotta wait, and we'll go out there and prove you wrong and do it anyway. We're not waiting for anyone to give us a chance. We're taking it and riding every opportunity we create for ourselves and others to the top."

Dedren Snead, who also created the D&D inspired Turnkey, added to this, saying:

"We can't keep sharecropping our dreams. We are taking the label independent and redefining the definition of it meaning 'small' into meaning 'free' as in free to do the things we are passionate about and we are embracing storytelling along with cultural cues and socially innovative ways to be of value now."

SUBSUME Media, with a plan to help marginalized creators break from what they call a "their feast or famine mentality," have also announced a collaboration with Sciberus, a mobile app developer, to launch a comic that ties into their augmented reality educational game, Armadus.

Other upcoming SUMSUME Media titles include:

Poe

Allison Chaney Whitmore (W)

A skeptical young code breaker fights an Edgar-Allan-Poe-themed curse threatening to annihilate her family's hometown in contemporary Long Island.

Monday Morning Blues

Marco Lopez (W) Vincent Kukua (A)

Five military brats wake up one Monday morning to find they're the only ones left on the base, while Lovecraftian creatures roam the streets.

Sorghum & Spear: The Series

Sarah Macklin (W) Dedren Snead (W)

An African fantasy saga of young girls called to serve their people in a time of war during their ages of innocence.

Sorghum & Spear: The Antillean Islands

Marco Lopez (W) Sean Damien Hill (A)

Anacaona is a princess who dreams of being a warrior. Loiza is a warrior who dreams of any other life but the one she was born into. Soon their worlds will collide when they fight back against generations of tradition.

Soul Nebula: The Consulars

Robert Jeffrey II (W) Matteo Illuminati (A) Loris Ravina (C, L)

In a universe ravaged by war, the crew of the Baiser-Espace seeks to right the hateful and racist wrongs of Earth's past within the current fractured cosmic landscape.

Villians and Vinyl

Greg Burnham (W) Dedren Snead (W)

This futuristic, Sci-Fi, Hip Hop Saga is a "coming of age" tale that follows Elaine and her crew of misfits as they navigate the streets of Atlanta (2040's AD) while in search for the perfect sound, they end up finding something way more valuable, something that could change the world as they know it!!

It's not just comics that SUBSUME plans to roll out, as they also have announced that they will host virtual reality workshops with the goal of bringing together fellow creators who, like them, are drive-by passion.

SUSUME Media have chronicled their launch on Facebook, and you can follow their progress here.