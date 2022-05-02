Rob Liefeld Auctions BloodStrike Remastered NFTs For 30th Anniversary

It's at times like this that Image Comics co-founder, and co-creator of Deadpool and Cable Rob Liefeld must wish he hadn't negotiated the rights to Youngblood away to Scott Rosenberg, who sold them to Andrew Rev and who has now disappeared entirely after rubbing up on the wrong side of everyone in comics1 That's why for the 30th anniversary of Image Comics and of Youngblood, its first title. there is no Youngblood to be seen on the shelves. Unless it's on Andrew Rev's own private shelves.

So instead Rob Liefeld turns to one of his spinoff titles from thirty years ago, Bloodstrike. Announcing an NFT auction for remastered copies of Bloodstrike #1 via his MakersPlace account, with nine unique NFT covers. Liefeld says "For this special edition of Bloodstrike #1 I went in and personally enhanced the art on each page, sharpening faces and figures as well as having all the colors re-done."

BLOODSTRIKE #1 stormed the charts in 1992, selling over 1 million copies in its debut printing! 30 years after making their dynamic debut as part of Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld's expanded Extreme Universe, Bloodstrike #1 has been Re-mastered for a special NFT edition! Bloodstrike #1 introduced the world to Cabbot Stone! Shogun! Deadlock! Fourplay! And more. Written and illustrated by Rob Liefeld, the first issue was the first chapter of the celebrated Blood Brothers storyline! This first ever throw down featured Liefeld's dynamic super team Brigade, featured at the conclusion of the first issue. This historic NFT drop features all new variant editions of classic Bloodstrike covers as well as all-new covers by Liefeld and the introduction of a new Bloodstrike operative! Each buyer will receive the comic in PDF form featuring the cover they purchase. The first 200 buyers of all nine covers will get an extremely limited edition, physical copy of the comic signed personally by Liefeld. There is also a 1/1 Hero Cover for auction that will be minted and signed. The winner of the 1/1 cover will also receive the ONLY paper copy of the Original Art hand drawn by Rob Liefeld.

Dunny he should mention Brigade, after all his old audience are still waiting for him to get back to them about that Brigade Kickstarter. The format will be nine limited edition sales and one auction. Each of the following covers are titled as follows:

BLOODSTRIKE 30TH ANNIVERSARY

BLOODSTRIKE 30TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT

BLOODSTRIKE CLASSIC

BLOODSTRIKE CLASSIC VARIANT

BLOODSTRIKE 25 VARIANT

BLOODSTRIKE HOMAGE VARIANT

BLOODSTRIKE TWILIGHT VARIANT

BLOODSTRIKE ASSASSIN VARIANT

BLOODSTRIKE BLOOD BROTHERS VARIANT Auction: 1/1 BLOODSTRIKE HERO COVER

This is not Rob Liefeld's first NFT rodeo of course.