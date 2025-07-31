Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Superman | Tagged: old spice, sdcc

SDCC: Old Spice Wanted You to Smell Like A Hero At San Diego Comic-Con

There may be no perfectly targeted comic con promotional activation than Old Spice at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. I know, I know, there are all the old jokes, but to a pasty white vampire like me, San Diego is just hot. And within a few minutes walking from one air conditioned box to another, I am a puddle. Will, in my absence, friend of Bleeding Cool Isabelle Carty recorded the Old Spice capsule "scent" to us from a foreign planet and crash landing in the San Diego Comic-Cpn environmental footprint. See what I did there, SDCC? And yes, they were showing off their new Superman movie limited edition collection of deodorant, body wash and shampoo.

The event took place at the Promenade Plaza at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel. One could track a meteorite and unlock a portal to Krypton via an AR experience. And attendees were invited to step into the Old Spice capsule and "emerge transformed with the tools to "Smell Like a Hero."" With the Superman-paid-for-and-got lineup of Deodorant, Body Wash and Shampoo with notes of Bright Citrus & Cosmos, apparently. And then you get to watch advertising like this:

So did Old Spice make the right choice going with Superman? Or should they have gone for The Fantastic Pore? I mean they have the Human Torch right there…

