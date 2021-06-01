Selina Kyle Gets Plastered In Batman/Catwoman #5
In today's Batman/Catwoman #5 by Tom King, Clay Mann, and Tomeu Morey, Selina Kule rewrites a famous kids Batman song, for her own, more adult-appropriate needs, that of getting rather drunk.
But how accurate is this choice of language? For some reason I thought "plastered" was colloquial to Brits and Aussies, but a quick inquiry as to its use in the USA on Twitter, put me right. Here are a few replies…
- Jimmy Palmiotti: Plastered: Drunk, but still able to somewhat walk, sentences making no sense. F-cked up: Drunk, lost, angry and loud, and maybe wandering. Trashed: Asleep on the lawn or in a toilet stall with pants half off. Hope this helps.
- Cheryl Harris: There's also "blotto" which may sit between "fucked up" and "trashed". "Tipsy" comes prior to being "plastered".
- Matt Miner: It means very drunk.
- Sam Thielman: Very
- Matthew Southworth: Yes. Similar to "shitfaced".
- Mario Candaleria: sure, for some demographics
- Christopher Daly: If you're over 70, yes. Acceptable but dated.
- Jason Liebig: Definitely a bit dated terminology.
Well, she has just celebrated her 80th birthday, so maybe that counts. Now all we have to ask if if "kitty bashing the bastard" is another colloquialism or innuendo… Batman/Catwoman #5 is published today from DC Comics.
BATMAN CATWOMAN #5 (OF 12) CVR A CLAY MANN (MR)
(W) Tom King (A/CA) Clay Mann
Batman's two loves collide, and the smash-up could be dangerous not just for the Caped Crusader, but for The Joker as well. In order to prove her mission is righteous, Phantasm takes Catwoman out on a hit against one of the men responsible for the disappearance of her son. Unfortunately for Selina Kyle, this isn't the first time she's gone behind Batman's back to try to do the right thing, so she's far too aware of how bad a turn this whole affair could take. Also, in the future, it's Harley Quinn, ready to avenge Mistah J!
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 06/01/2021