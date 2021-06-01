Selina Kyle Gets Plastered In Batman/Catwoman #5

In today's Batman/Catwoman #5 by Tom King, Clay Mann, and Tomeu Morey, Selina Kule rewrites a famous kids Batman song, for her own, more adult-appropriate needs, that of getting rather drunk.

But how accurate is this choice of language? For some reason I thought "plastered" was colloquial to Brits and Aussies, but a quick inquiry as to its use in the USA on Twitter, put me right. Here are a few replies…

Jimmy Palmiotti: Plastered: Drunk, but still able to somewhat walk, sentences making no sense. F-cked up: Drunk, lost, angry and loud, and maybe wandering. Trashed: Asleep on the lawn or in a toilet stall with pants half off. Hope this helps.

Plastered: Drunk, but still able to somewhat walk, sentences making no sense. F-cked up: Drunk, lost, angry and loud, and maybe wandering. Trashed: Asleep on the lawn or in a toilet stall with pants half off. Hope this helps. Cheryl Harris: There's also "blotto" which may sit between "fucked up" and "trashed". "Tipsy" comes prior to being "plastered".

There's also "blotto" which may sit between "fucked up" and "trashed". "Tipsy" comes prior to being "plastered". Matt Miner: It means very drunk.

It means very drunk. Sam Thielman: Very

Very Matthew Southworth: Yes. Similar to "shitfaced".

Yes. Similar to "shitfaced". Mario Candaleria : sure, for some demographics

: sure, for some demographics Christopher Daly: If you're over 70, yes. Acceptable but dated.

If you're over 70, yes. Acceptable but dated. Jason Liebig: Definitely a bit dated terminology.

Well, she has just celebrated her 80th birthday, so maybe that counts. Now all we have to ask if if "kitty bashing the bastard" is another colloquialism or innuendo… Batman/Catwoman #5 is published today from DC Comics.