Six Sidekicks Of Trigger Keaton #4 Review: Much To Enjoy

With an iconoclastic visual presentation, a sniper shot one-liners, and a meandering but clearly directed plot, Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton #4 rolls anxiously towards answers and likely danger. This issue sees all six of the offensive actor's former co-stars united at last, but there are serious questions as to whether that helps at all.

Trigger Keaton was a drunken, misogynistic, mean-spirited, abusive, shambling dumpster fire of a man who, coincidentally, captured the fascination of the zeitgeist with martial arts acting and balls-out charisma. Over the course of his career, he was paired with six foils, all of whom loathed him to different degrees. When he turned up dead, the authorities assumed it was an overdose, but information indicated that was wrong and off these wildly mismatched former sidekicks went to discover the truth. Here, five of them are convinced that the only successful actor left — NFL veteran Richard Brannigan — is the dastardly culprit who offed their former patron, and they're gonna pull a heist to be sure. Maybe.

There is so much to enjoy here, from the scenes of Brannigan and Keaton's show Frankenstein and Frankenstein (really, it's premium television good) to the off-camera vitriol and madness. Five of them trying to penetrate the security of a movie studio is a comedy of Los Angeles errors, which will feel fairly familiar to anyone who's spent time north of Beverly. The Schweizer's depict such an amazing fight scene for Allison Sainte-Marie along the sides of other developments that it should be studied, as each moment of her battle against angered stuntmen (who have quite a great role to play).

This book is a punch in the face to Keaton's type of people, as their end is not one anyone should want. The fumbling of people who feel duty-bound to find answers is, however, well worth watching. RATING: BUY.

Six Sidekicks Of Trigger Keaton #4

By Kyle Starks, Chris Schweizer

My friends, our screwball quintet are planning a heist! But will this team-up survive? Will they finally get their man? What to expect: Idiotic plots! Kung Fu Action! Stuntman warfare! Bad ideas! Good ideas! Twists! Turns! Questionable detective work!



Six Sidekicks Of Trigger Keaton #4 Review by Hannibal Tabu 8 / 10 Invading a movie studio lot is harder than it looks — and it looks hard as heck. Luckily, this cast of screw ups has a few aces up their sleeves.