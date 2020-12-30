Sparkly Spider-Man – The Daily LITG, 30th December 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Zack Snyder, Pokémon GO, or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Sparkly Spider-Man – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Revealed: Spider-Man's Brand New Costume For 2021
- Cobra Kai Creators Talk Aisha: "Perhaps We'll See Her Again One Day."
- Pokémon GO Guide: Prepare For The January 2020 Raid Bosses
- Star Trek: Picard Star Jeri Ryan Offers Season 2 Production Update
- Let's Take A Look At Diamond Select's New Darth Vader Gallery Statue
- WB Executives: Zack Snyder's Justice League is a Storytelling Dead-End
- Someone Found An Unused Monorail System In Cyberpunk 2077
- The Unreleased Unova Starter Pokémon Shinies In Pokémon GO
- The Big Summer 2021 X-Men Event – With The Hellfire Gala? (Spoilers)
- An Ode To The Cowboy Hat Caterpie Guy On Pokémon GO Twitter
Comic book industry birthdays
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book artist of Winnebago Graveyard and Hit Girl, Alison Sampson
- Co-owner at Apotheosis Comics & Lounge, Martin Casas
- Publisher of Breakdown Press, Tom Oldham and buyer at Gosh Comics, London.
- Comic book artist on Transformers, MASK, Freakshow and Spider-Man, Joe Suitor.
- Artist on The Winter Soldier, The Shield, Swamp Thing and Spider-Man, Marco Rudy.
Happening today.
- Comics Workshop 2-3.30pm ET, ART in Nutley We will discuss character design and students will create their own Original Character. Students will collaborate on a story idea, and each will draw their own version of it.
