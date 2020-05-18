You Can Own Unused Amazing Spider-Man John Romita Artwork

Spider-Man fans, an opportunity is here that if you have a bunch of free money right now should not be passed up. Up for auction on ComicConnect right now is an unused page of original artwork by legendary artist John Romita from Amazing Spider-Man #40. That's right, unused. As in it has not appeared anywhere in print before. With a little over one day to go, the page has reached only $1,150 in bids. It's currently set to end on May 18th. This is the earliest unused art page on record for Spider-Man as well, making it that much crazier of a piece. You can see the beautiful page of art down below.

Spider-Man History Could Be Yours

"Earliest unused Spider-Man page known to exist! John Romita's preliminary pencils in their purest form on this amazing (pun intended) page featuring Spidey and an unmasked Green Goblin. These panels were all used in a reordered form, and the tear sheets of those pages are included for reference. Also included is a copy of another penciled page from the issue by Romita. Pencil on board. Art is in excellent condition. John Romita was one of the driving forces behind Marvel's Silver Age; he took up the reins on Spider-Man following the departure of Steve Ditko with issue #38 making this page from Romita's second-ever issue on the title. Romita's run on Spider-Man would be long and significant, introducing characters including Mary Jane Watson, The Kingpin, and many others."

The amount of history on this page is staggering. I mean, it features notes all over the page, Spider-Man is everywhere, and Norman Osborn is on the page unmasked. This is everything you could possibly want in a silver age Marvel art page. It is criminal that this piece of comic history is still so low in bidding, and right now, it would be a steal to add it around this price. The auction for this art ends on May 18th, and it is part of Session 1 of Event Auction #42.