Superman #2 Is Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions Right Now

Superman #2 is not a book you read about seeing copies for sale all that often. In fact, this is a book I have never seen in person at any point in over 30 years of collecting. This is a pretty stunning cover, though, and that is as iconic as Superman gets in my eyes, at least. I love the caption on the cover: " Another complete book of the astounding adventures of the one and only Superman!" I don't know about you, but I read that in an old-timey radio voice. A graded copy of this book is on auction at Heritage Auctions right now, and as of this writing, it is sitting at $6,005 and climbing. Check it out below.

I Want To Own A Golden Age Superman Book Really Bad

"Superman #2 (DC, 1939) CGC VG+ 4.5 Cream to off-white pages. A solid mid-grade copy of Superman's second solo issue. Issue #2 is currently tied for the #40 position on Overstreet's Top 100 Golden Age Comics list. Joe Shuster and Paul Cassidy did the cover and art, with Jerry Siegel scripting the story. The book contains a full-page ad for the 1939 New York's World Fair edition. Overstreet 2020 VG 4.0 value = $6,600. CGC census 3/21: 10 in 4.5, 50 higher." Sometimes I wish comics were still this simple. Awesome, iconic image on the front, awesome art, and it leaves you with a great feeling when you are done reading it. Sadly, that is not the comics world we all live in anymore.

One of these days, I will own a golden age Superman book. Just one; it doesn't even have to look great like this copy does. If you want to own this one, go here and place a bid on it right here. While there, check out all the other items taking bids over the next couple of days.