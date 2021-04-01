Superman #2 Is Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions Right Now

Posted on | by Jeremy Konrad | Comments

Superman #2 is not a book you read about seeing copies for sale all that often. In fact, this is a book I have never seen in person at any point in over 30 years of collecting. This is a pretty stunning cover, though, and that is as iconic as Superman gets in my eyes, at least. I love the caption on the cover: " Another complete book of the astounding adventures of the one and only Superman!" I don't know about you, but I read that in an old-timey radio voice. A graded copy of this book is on auction at Heritage Auctions right now, and as of this writing, it is sitting at $6,005 and climbing. Check it out below.

Superman #2 Is Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions Right Now
Superman #2 Graded Copy. Credit Heritage Auctions

I Want To Own A Golden Age Superman Book Really Bad

"Superman #2 (DC, 1939) CGC VG+ 4.5 Cream to off-white pages. A solid mid-grade copy of Superman's second solo issue. Issue #2 is currently tied for the #40 position on Overstreet's Top 100 Golden Age Comics list. Joe Shuster and Paul Cassidy did the cover and art, with Jerry Siegel scripting the story. The book contains a full-page ad for the 1939 New York's World Fair edition. Overstreet 2020 VG 4.0 value = $6,600. CGC census 3/21: 10 in 4.5, 50 higher." Sometimes I wish comics were still this simple. Awesome, iconic image on the front, awesome art, and it leaves you with a great feeling when you are done reading it. Sadly, that is not the comics world we all live in anymore.

One of these days, I will own a golden age Superman book. Just one; it doesn't even have to look great like this copy does. If you want to own this one, go here and place a bid on it right here. While there, check out all the other items taking bids over the next couple of days.

About Jeremy Konrad

Jeremy Konrad has written about collectibles and film for almost ten years. He has a deep and vast knowledge of both. He resides in Ohio with his family.

twitter   instagram   envelope  