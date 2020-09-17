The Back Order List 9/2/2020: 2nd Prints, Small Press, & Manga

Some Strong Boom with Secret Seven #1 Back Again, & We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 Boom joins the Back Order List again as Seven Secrets #1 Second Print Variant Cover gets on the list and Al Ewing brings his first creator owned title to Boom with We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 having both covers gone. However, unlike past weeks, Boom only gets three titles on the List, with only Buffy The Vampire Slayer #17 Covers B and C also on the Back Order List.





Image, Stable Numbers

The Back Order List mainstay, and this year usually the biggest company on the list, Image, seems to have gotten to the point where most of the titles are not getting on the Back Order List, just a steady six or so. This week Inkblot #1 and Fire Power #3, already announced for second prints, go on the Back Order List along with: Bitter Root #10 Cover B, Monstress #30, Moonshine #20, Sex Criminals Sexual Gary Special #1 XXX Variant Cover, and Ice Cream Man #20 2nd Print Variant Cover. Lots of good stuff from Image that is no longer available from Diamond.

Scout Comics Gets More Titles on the List Again

Scout Comics ends up on the list again with four titles. Like some other small press publishers, Scout Comics seems to print pretty close to the numbers ordered putting them very often on the Back Order List. This week the four titles on the Back Order List were Second Print Variant Covers for both It Eats What Feeds It #1 and Murder Hobo Beaten Broke Buggered #1, and return visits with Skylin #4 and North Bend #5.

Source Point Press Gets On The List with 8 Books

The other small publisher with several titles on the Back Order List this week is Source Point Press, with 8 different books. Another publisher that isn't printing much over initial orders, they have Backfired #2, Broken Gargoyles #1, Burning Tree One-Shot, Danger Devil #3, Hollow #2, Monstrous Witch Hunt #2, No Heroine #2, all on the Back Order List. Along with the odd humor/adventure comic The Fuhrer and The Tramp #5 wrapping up with its last issue, again on the List.

Devil's Due On the List With New Launch

While going to Kickstarter as well, Devil's Due, with the new #1, has all four covers for Arkworld disappear from Diamond. We'll see where this leads as the first big new title for Devil's Due, and attention being given to the title.

2nd Prints, Variant Covers, #1's, and Miles Morales Gets Marvel the Most Titles on the List

As usual Marvel gets the most comics on the Back Order List, due to variants and second prints mostly this week. Black Widow #1 has two variants on the list, with the J. Scott Campbell and the Charest Variant covers.

Marvel Zombies Resurrection #1 also gets two variant covers on the Back Order List.

Miles Morales Spider-Man #18 gets the Main Cover, the Variant Cover, and the special Birthday Variant Cover joining the List.