The Walking Dead Give Thanks in The Daily LITG, 28th November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From Psych to Walking Dead to Tom King – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: The Walking Dead Gives Thanks – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- The Walking Dead Posts Thanksgiving Image We've Read Too Much Into
- Psych: Dulé Hill, James Roday Rodriguez on Why They Keep Returning
- Tom King: Batman and Catwoman F*** in Batman/Catwoman #1
- A Green Lantern Ring Around Her Neck? Wonder Woman's Future State
- Power Book II: Ghost Preview: Tariq Plays a Deadly Game of Chess
- The X-Men Moment We've All Been Waiting For in X-Men #15 [XH]
- The Mandalorian S02: Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano Debuts (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Death Metal Arrives With McFarlane Toys Newest Wave
- Chris Claremont Reveals How He'd Rewrite the X-Men from Scratch
- Stephen King Sells Us on The Stand with 4 Words; New Key Art Released
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case, I don't know, you fancied reading about comic books.
- The Weirdest Story Where Vampires Show Up in Comics
- Revolutionary Girl Utena: After the Revolution is for Fans Only
- Wes Molebash Auctions Four-Book Graphic Novel Series To First Second
- Teenage Muhammad Najem, War Reporter, Gets His Own Graphic Novel
- Thanksgiving For 25 Hot Comics – Comic Store In Your Future
- Post-Pandemic Beirut In Fouad Mezher's New YA Graphic Novel, Suraya
- Tom King: Batman and Catwoman F*** in Batman/Catwoman #1
- Chris Claremont on the Unique Language of Comic Books
- A Problem With Franklin Richards Never Having Been A Mutant
- The Worst Ronin – New Graphic Novel About Two Women Samurai Warriors
- Black Cotton, Black Friday, By The Horns, Scout February 2021 Solicits
- Thank FOC It's Black Friday – The Picture Of Everything Else
- Conan and Mirka Andolfo in Ablaze February 2021 Solicitations
LITG One year ago, Jonathan Hickman was trying to get fired.
And DC had plans to kill off Lois Lane.
- Jonathan Hickman is Trying to Get Fired from X-Men… What Would Rob Liefeld Think?
- When a DC Comics A-List Writer Suggested Killing Lois Lane Because She Doesn't Sell Enough Action Figures
- The Maker Rewrites the Marvel Universe History Of Symbiotes in Today's Venom #20 (Spoilers)
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson Makes His (Naked) Debut in DC Comics' John Constantine: Hellblazer #1 Today (Spoilers)
- Baby Yoda Merchandise Finally Appears on Shop Disney
- Our First Glimpse of Professor Xavier Without His Helmet in Today's Dawn Of X Comics (Spoilers)
- Major Connective Tissue in Avengers #27 and Venom #20 Today (Major Spoilers)
- PSA: 100,000 Readers Are Probably Not Pirating Your Indie Comic Book
- Captain America Goes Captain Kirk in Today's Avengers #27 – And is Thor Still Worthy? (Spoilers)
- Netflix Cancels "Mystery Science Theater 3000", But The Show Isn't Ending
LITG Two years ago, we got some real insider Marvel history
And also what doomed Image early on.
- The Jilted Lover of a Marvel Executive Who Saved DC Comics and Diamond
- Kojima Teased Death Stranding's Release Date Because Why Not?
- From Derriere to Drapes: What Frank Cho is Working on Now
- When Diamond Got to Return $4 Million Worth of Comics to Image
- Fantastic Four #5 Prepares For The Big Fight In 2019…
Happening today:
Because things are still going on, somewhere, sometime.
- Black Friday Weekend Sales
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Chris Ware, creator of Acme Novelty Library
- Ralph Macchio, comic book writer, not the Karate Kid
- John Broglia, artist on Atomic Robo, God Complex and Denali.
- And today would also have been Stan Lee's birthday.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Walking Dead, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.