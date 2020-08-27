Three Jokers, Explanations Needed – The Daily LITG, 27th August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. And it begins with Supernatural, Walking Dead and The Three Jokers. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Supernatural, Walking Dead, Three Jokers – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Tweet Like a Wooden Stake to Our Feels
- Fear the Walking Dead Star Jenna Elfman: "Messed Up Stuff" in Season 6
- The Three Jokers – So What Does It All Mean Then? (Spoilers)
- Keanu Reeves Had His Heart Set On Playing This Popular Superhero
- Critical Role Releases A New Look At Their Upcoming Animated Series
- The Haunting of Bly Manor Preview Images Offer Right Amount of Creeps
- Yu-Gi-Oh Dark Magician and Dark Magician Girl Return with Kotobukiya
- The Flash Season 7: No Hartley Sawyer, Yes Elongated Man; More Sue
- Chris Claremont's God Loves, Man Kills Ending Aimed At Current X-Men?
- Chip Zdarsky Rewrites Marvel History – Daredevil Annual: One More Day
ICYMI: five more you may prefer.
Changes in the comic book industry are afoot…
- Viz Media Announces November 2020 Titles
- More Fastball Specials Coming To The X-Men (Spoilers)
- First Preview Of Esad Ribic's Art In The Eternals #1 For November
- Static #1 Sells For $177 on eBay After Milestone Static Shock News
- Joe Field Closes Flying Colors Comics For a Little After COVID Test
Hulking, DC Gossip – what was happening one year ago.
Still talking Supernatural…
- That Mystery "Incoming" Figure From Marvel's December 2019 Teaser – is it Hulking as a New Captain Marvel?
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Presents "The Charlie-Work It Out Plan"
- "Supernatural," "The Orville" & More: 5 Bad TV Clichés [BC TV Meltdown]
- Gossip: DC Comics, Mad Magazine, Warner Bros and AT&T Realpolitik at Play
- Snyder is Happy if You Only Buy One Justice League – as Long as It's This Week
- Misprinted "Mystic Intellect" Deck Sparks Interest – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Does D23 Signal the Return of Captain Mar-Vell, Warlock and Magus at Marvel? (Spoilers)
- The Batman Tattoos That Won It, in Channel 4's Naked Attraction Dating Show
- Hasbro VP Promises New GI Joe Series Won't Replace Larry Hama's Real American Hero
- A New Look for Poison Ivy and The Joker in Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass
- Doomsday Clock #11 Printed, In Stock at Diamond, In Comic Shops Next Week Alongside Legion: Millennium #1
- Red Hood: Outlaw #37 to Debut New Non-Binary Superhero, DNA
What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline
- Comics and Cones, Winchester Farmers Market, Huntsville, Alabama, 3.30-6.30pm CDT
- Drink & Draw Virtual – Finding The Garden: A Comics Workshop, 7-9pm CDT
- Bombshell Book Club, 6-8pm CDT
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Denis Kitchen, of Kitchen Sink Press and founder of the CBLDF.
- F.J. DeSanto, writer of Failsafe, Cyborg 009, The Spirit and Insurgent.
- Mark L Miller writer of Gravetrancers, Pirouette
- Jaimel Hemphill, editor-in-chief of NPC
- Anthony Del Col, co-creator of Kill Shakespeare
- Phillip Hester, writer/artist on Swamp Thing, Green Arrow, Clerks, Black Terror, Wonder Woman
- Rick Parker, artist on Beavis & Butthead and creator of Deadboy.
- Wendy Snow-Lang, artist on Night's Children
- Bob Garcia, of First Comics
