Tom King, Jae Lee and SDCC – The Daily LITG, 25th July 2020

It may be SDCC but the world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. And yesterday that meant the online SDCC, Tom King and Jae Lee, Stranger Things, the Eisner Awards and the latest with Dynamite. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
SDCC, Tom King and Jae Lee and the ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
SDCC replacement San Diego Comic-Con@Home was well underway with a lot of merch and a lot of panels, while solicitations began to hit.
- Tom King Speaks Out About DC Comics Rorschach #1 Cover (UPDATE x2)
- Stranger Things Prequel, Halloween in Hawkins, Coming This October
- McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse – Flashpoint, Red Hood, Teen Titans
- Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover Revealed – With Mark Waid
- Revisit Tony Stark from Iron Man 1 With New Hot Toys Figure
- Marvel Comics Confirms The Return Of The Externals
- "It Does Not End Well." The Future of X-Men Teased at SDCC
- Funko at SDCC and DC Exits in The Daily LITG, 24th July 2020
- Jae Lee Cover For Rorschach #1 Suggests He Is Not Reggie Long
- Doctor Who: Impenetrable "Ghost Light" Gets Incomplete Supercut
And five more you may prefer
Challenging pop culture history and the exit of one of the more notable figures of DC Comics in the last decade… catch up with what you missed.
- Full 2020 Eisner Award Winner List From SDCC Revealed
- Declan Shalvey Pulls Out Of Dynamite Zombie Crossover, DIE!Namite
- Dan Slott Reveals The Kids Will Majorly Affect Fantastic Four #SDCC
- Robert Kirkman Talks About Future Of Walking Dead: Negan Lives #SDCC
- "Something With Captain Britain" Coming From Marvel #SDCC
SDCC, one year ago…
One year ago, the fiftieth SDCC was still being picked over…
- Flash #75 – We Need That DC Timeline, Stat… (Spoilers)
- Cyphers, Histories, Change and Translation – "House Of X" #1 is the Hickmaniest of Jonathan Hickman Comics (Spoilers)
- FULL Marvel Comics October 2019 Solicitations
- All The First Appearances – Including a New Power Ranger – and the Surprise Ending to MMPR #41 (Spoilers)
- Tony Stark Has Found a Cure for Alcoholism in Iron Man #14 [Preview]
- What Are Marvel Comics' Plans For Mephisto? Will We Know In December?
- "Batman Beyond": Kevin Conroy On Batman, Mark Hamill, More [Interview]
- Marvel Comics Solicitations For October 2019 – 27 Of Them Frankensteined
- The Magnificent Ms. Marvel #5 Gets Her a New Costume – But is it a Symbiote? (Spoilers)
- Yet More Offers Being Made by Apex Lex in DC's Year of The Villain, Today – Oracles, Origins and The Witching War, (Spoilers)
What's happening today… it's not just SDCC.
It does look like the comic book conventions are coming back, in small ways, but also an online version of the big one, SDCC.
- San Diego Comic-Con@Home
- Casper Comic Con, Casper Events Center, WY, $15
Comic Book birthdays today.
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With eleven years for us as well.
- Comics journalist Mike Sangregorio
- Alex Wald, comics colourist.
- Chuck Melville, comics editor
- George Roberts, Jr., comics letterer.
- Galen Showman, comics letterer.
- Ray Billingsley, creator of Curtis.
- Chip Bok, editorial cartoonist.
- Jonathan Gruber, creator of comic book thesis, Changes in the Structure of Employer-Provided Health Insurance.
- Jay Maybruck, comic book investor.
- Paul Rafferty, comic book letterer.
- Dave Rothe comics letterer.
- Edgar Arce, colourist.
