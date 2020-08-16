Twilight Of The Slammys – The Daily LITG, August 16th, 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Today there are still two comic book conventions that have gone online going on, Mainframe and Metaverse, – links all below. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Wrestling, Pitches and Pokemon – the ten most-read stories yesterday.
DC Comics continues to cancel titles – but not Red Hood.
- WWE Took Back All of The Big Show's Slammy Awards
- Shawn Michaels Returning to WWE Raw Monday to Confront Randy Orton
- DC Comics to Publish Alan Moore's Twilight Of The Superheroes
- Understanding IVs In Pokémon GO: Rating Your Pokémon's Stats
- Dave Bautista Targeted on Social Media for Donald Trump Criticism
- DC Cancels Hellblazer, Hawkman, Teen Titans, Young Justice and More
- Ex-DC Publisher Dan DiDio Writes For Image Comics
- Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Make-Up Day Preparation Guide
- DC Comics Sold 300,000 Copies Of Three Jokers #1 – But How?
- Doctor Who Pond Family Reunion: Matt Smith, Karen Gillan, Arthur Darvill
One year ago.
DC Comics were doing their best to hide stuff even then.
- DC Comics Reveals Four Of The Infected Secret Six – Do We Have the Other Two?
- Were "Superman" #14 and "Supergirl" #33 Destroyed Over Racial Concerns? (Spoilers)
- The Legion Of Super-Heroes Preview That Didn't Appear In Today's DC Comics
- "The Flash" Season 6: Danielle Panabaker's "Hall of Villains" Post [Image]
- "Magic: The Gathering Arena" Planning New Innovations for 2020
- "The Walking Dead" Season 10: Carol & Alpha – 'Nuff Said? [BTS VIDEO]
- "Without Preacher Is Only Chaos" – AMC's Latest Evangelical Christian-Parody Ads in Today's DC Comics
- The Bankruptcy Of Loot Crate, the Subscription Service That Changed Comics
- First Official Mickey Mouse in the Marvel Universe For D23
- Mattel Teams Up With Star Wars To Bring New Barbie Figures
What's happening today…
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline
- Metaverse, NYCC replacement
- Mainframe Comic Con, from Chicago podcasters
- Editing and Publishing for Comic Books hosted by King Con Kingston with Stephanie Cooke and Steven Andrews, 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM EDT
- Strange Adventures Book Club Meetup hosted by Neighborhood Comics, 7 PM – 8 PM EDT
Comic Book birthdays today.
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Matt Jacobs, inker on Prototype, Grunts, Heroes Haven, the Boys
- Simo Spano, author of Nine Stones
- Olivier Pezeril, comics journalist
- Tyler Walpole artist on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dungeons & Dragons
