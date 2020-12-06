Vince McMahon, Triple, Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG, 6th December 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From Vince McMahon and Triple H to Pokémon GO – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Vince McMahon, Triple H and Pokémon GO – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Vince McMahon Hellbent on Filming at Homes of Fired Employees
- Triple H Throws Shade at Impact Wrestling After AEW Crossover
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Bunnelby
- Gible Field Research Task Is Now Available In Pokémon GO
- New Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom Figures Arrive From Hasbro
- Rick and Morty "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Goes "The Queen's Gambit"
- Rick & Morty & Transformers – The Daily LITG, 5th December 2020
- Buffy: David Boreanaz Says He's "Too Old" to Play Angel; Favors Recast
- Pokémon GO Now Offers Increased Pokéballs To Trainers
- AMC Responds To Stunning Warner Bros/HBO Max Announcement
- Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad, Travis Moore Join Wonder Woman #770
- Naomi #1 Rockets On eBay After CW TV Announcement
- Ram V And Xermanico On Justice League Dark From DC In March 2021
- Geoffrey Thorne and Tom Raney Launch New Green Lantern #1 In March
- Tim Sheridan, Rafa Sandoval's Teen Titans Academy #1 From DC in March
- The Death (And Mispelling) Of Brian K Vaughan In Crossover #2
- DC Comics Renamed "Wonder Women of History" For Political Reasons
- Scott Snyder Lists The Death Metal Comics That Set Up DC 2021
LITG One year ago, you could get all the rings
And the rather delayed Strange Academy was just starting up..
- Review: GameStop's Green Lantern – Lantern Corps Ring Set
- Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos Launch "Strange Academy", a New Orleans-Set Magical School Comic From Marvel in March (Art Update)
- Marvel's Dysfunctional X-Team Adds Sinister, Scalphunter
- "Supernatural" Season 15 "Last Call": Dean Gets to Drop the Mic [Preview]
- Doctor Who: Blink Gets Rewritten by Time Travel in David Tennant/Jodie Whittaker Crossover in January 2020
- "Star Wars": [SPOILER] Trains, Mentors [SPOILER] in "The Rise of Skywalker"
- DC's Crisis on Infinite Earths 100-Page Giant to Tie-In with CW Arrowverse Crossover
- REVIEW: X-Men #3 – "The Sense Of Dissonance People Had When Squirrel Girl Beat Doctor Doom"
- Could the Thomas Wayne Batman Not Be the Flashpoint Batman After All? (Batman #84 Spoilers)
- Billie Eilish/Van Halen: Why Is This "Controversy" Even A Thing? [Opinion]
Two years ago… Robert Kirkman was bringing it all to an end
While Batman still managed to keep going.
- Robert Kirkman Hates You – The Walking Dead #186 Major Spoilers
- The Biggest Twist Of Batman #60 Revealed – Final Page Spoiler
- Today, Chris Claremont Rewrites The History Of The X-Men (SPOILERS)
- Looks Like We Were Right About The Penguin's Lover – Batman #60 Spoilers
- Batwoman and Red Hood Talk Roy Harper, While Grayson Talks Batgirl and Batman (Spoilers)
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book writer and publisher Paul Jenkins
- Comic book inker Robin Riggs
- Aaron Wilder, comics writer
- Comic book penciller Leonard Kirk
- Valarie Jones, comic book editor
- Scott Beaderstadt, comic book writer/artist
- Dog Of Wonder writer Scott Fogg
