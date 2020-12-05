Rick & Morty & Transformers – The Daily LITG, 5th December 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From Sabrina to Rick And Morty – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Rick & Morty & Transformers – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
Rick and Morty have a Christmas coming – and so, it seems, do Transformers fans.
- Rick and Morty "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Goes "The Queen's Gambit"
- New Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom Figures Arrive From Hasbro
- New Avengers Assemble Victory Shawarma Funko Pop Series Revealed
- A Better Look At The Next Batman For DC Future State in 2021
- Gible Field Research Task Is Now Available In Pokémon GO
- Marvel Legends Reveals: House Of X Wave, Silver Surfer, MODOK, More
- AMC Responds To Stunning Warner Bros/HBO Max Announcement
- Level Up: Complete Guide to Level 42 Requirements In Pokémon GO
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4: The Dark Lord Comes a Knocking
- Shining Fates From Pokémon TCG: Details & Official Artwork Release
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case, I don't know, you fancied reading more about comic books.
- No Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad in March After DC Future State?
- First Announced DC Comics Launch After Future State – Swamp Thing #1
- Todd McFarlane Comes to Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover
- DC Comics Advertising For A New VP And Two New Directors
- Mighty Morphin #1 and Power Rangers #1 Get 3rd Printings From Boom
- Is The Last Witch The Next Wynd For Boom Studios?
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Out Of Print For Christmas?
- Diamond Comics Warns Of Delays To Comic Book Stores This Christmas
- How Dracula Motherf**cker Image Comics Graphic Novel Topped The Chart
- The Hulk May Be Immortal But He Is Also Late
- Dale Eaglesham Joins Chris Bachalo On Delayed Non-Stop Spider-Man
- Rob Liefeld Returns To Marvel For Deadpool's 30th Anniversary
- Marvel's Children Of The Atom #1 Delayed Until March 2021 (PREVIEW)
LITG One year ago, comics were rewriting Blink
And Conner Kent was back.
- Doctor Who: Blink Gets Rewritten by Time Travel in David Tennant/Jodie Whittaker Crossover in January 2020
- Conner Kent Returns to the DC Universe With Unfinished Business (Young Justice #11 Spoilers)
- Baby Yoda Brings the Cuteness with the New Plush Toy from Mattel
- Could the Thomas Wayne Batman Not Be the Flashpoint Batman After All? (Batman #84 Spoilers)
- The State of Krakoan Nudity in X-Men #3, Excalibur #3 and Marauders #3 Today (Spoilers)
- What Was Esad Ribic Trying to Tell Us About Wolverine's Sexuality Back in 2003?
- Doomsday Clock Clarifies Just Which State Metropolis Can Be Found In…
- Did Tom King Just Kill Off Kite-Man in Batman #84? Hell Yeah…. (Spoilers)
- Nanny and Orphan-Maker Confirmed for Mystery Dysfunctional X-Team
- Is Marvel Planning Its Own Version of a Harry Potter Comic for March?
Two years ago… DC was hiding plans
Ans Outlander was spilling itself.
- What is DC Comics Planning the First Week of June 2019?
- 'Outlander' Writers on THAT Big Season 4 Character Surprise
- Review: Mystery Science Theater 3000 Presents: The Lost and Found Collection
- Sorry Netflix, Red Son is Not the Best-Selling Superman Graphic Novel of All Time
- DC Comics Publish Dark Knight Returns in Three Different Ways in 2019
Happening today:
Because things are still going on, somewhere, sometime.
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Colourist Carlos Badilla
- Owner of Geekscape, Jonathan London
- Owner of Comics Factory, Stefano Perullo
- Comic book historian Daniel Howard Fogel
