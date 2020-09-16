What Does X-Men Prejudice Against Clones Mean? (Hellions #4 Spoilers)

We may have mentioned this was coming in certain X-Men gossipy bullet points from a month ago. When we asked "Do the mutants of Krakoa call Mister Sinister "Daddy"? Should they?"

Okay, there was that, but there was one more. "What happens when the mutants of Krakoa decide they are prejudiced against clones? Will that just add unnecessary Stryfe to the resurrection protocols?" Because in Hellions #4, you get a big death.

But what does that mean anymore for the mutants of Krakoa, considering that they can all be resurrected thanks to Mister Sinister, The Five and Professor Xavier?

Well, yes, about that… the Quiet Council reports on paper.

Clones are not mutants in their own right? Time for her ex-husband to give the news to his brother, her ex-beau… and you think the family trees are difficult on Krakoa?

It doesn't go down well.

Brotherly ties between the two also pop up in Marvel Snapshot: X-Men, also out today…

But when it comes to the clones, is anyone going to tell Laura Kinney? Young teenage clone of Wolverine, often going by the title X-23? What about Evan Sabahnur, Kid Apocalypse? Anyone got Stryfe's number? Could we have another Clone War coming?

HELLIONS #4

MARVEL COMICS

APR200897

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) Stephen Segovia

HAVOK STANDS ALONE! Krakoa's resident rabble are up against the grand dame of the damned – the Goblin Queen, Madelyne Pryor! Talk about a return that could raise some havoc! PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Sep 16, 2020 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN MARVELS SNAPSHOT #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB200902

(W) Jay Edidin (A) Tom Reilly (CA) Alex Ross

The Marvels Snapshot tour through Marvel history continues, showcasing Marvel's greatest characters through the eyes of ordinary people! Or does it? In this case, the "ordinary person" is teenaged Scott Summers, witnessing the dawn of the Marvel Age from a Nebraska orphanage and wondering what his place in it might be. What was it like to experience the debut of the FF, the Hulk, Iron Man and more? To wish you could be a part of it all? Writer Jay Edidin (Thor: Metal Gods, Jay & Miles X-Plain the X-Men) makes his Marvel comics debut, teamed with Tom Reilly (Immortal Hulk), to tell a story of upheaval and decision that would shape the X-Men (and the Marvel Universe) forever after.

Rated T+In Shops: Sep 16, 2020

SRP: $4.99