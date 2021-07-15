A Marnie Summer Is Coming To Pokémon Masters EX

One of the most popular Gym Leaders in the history of Pokémon as a franchise will feature prominently this summer in Pokémon Masters EX. DeNA Co., Ltd. has announced the arrival of two new Galarian Sync Pairs coming this summer, including Gloria and Inteleon and the iconic Marnie and Grimsnarl. Let's get into the details.

Here's the breakdown of everything you need to know about these new summer-themed Sync Pairs in Pokémon Masters EX.

Gloria (Summer 2021) & Inteleon: Water-type sync pair Includes moves that focus on critical hits Their move Snipe Shot deals damage and scores critical hits more easily They also employ Critical Strike, a passive skill that powers up the user's Attack after a critical hit has landed.

Marnie (Summer 2021) & Grimmsnarl: Fairy-type sync pair Includes the ability to increase their Attack, Defense, Special Defense, and Speed stats with moves such as Bulk Up.



Marnie is a breakout character from the Pokémon: Sword & Shield games. Recently, the Japanese TCG set Shiny Star V included a Marnie card that went on to even eclipse the set's Shiny Charizard VMAX card in popularity and value.

DeNA announced further details about the availability of these summery syncs coming to Pokémon Masters EX:

Both sync pairs don special Summer-themed outfits and can reach a 6★EX Potential rating, which increases the strength of their sync moves and provides them with an additional optional outfit to wear. These sync pairs will be available to add to players' teams via the Sync Pair Seasonal Scout, with Gloria (Summer 2021) & Inteleon available from now until July 30 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time, and Marnie (Summer 2021) & Grimmsnarl available from July 16 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time until July 30 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Going forward, seasonal sync pairs may also be available to obtain in the regular sync pair scout.

Details were announced regarding a new story event coming to Pokémon Masters EX. The event, Beachside Rivalry, will be available to players who have completed Chapter One of the Main Story. It will feature Gloria, Inteleon, Marie, and Grimmsnarl opening a pop-up shop near the beach. During this event, Marnie and Gloria will battle other trainers. Here's what DeNA had to say about this event:

In this event, players will be able to earn Summer-themed items like Tropical Juice and Fizzy Ice Pop, which can be exchanged for in-game rewards such as 5★-Guaranteed Scout Tickets. Players that log-in to the game every day during the event, available from now until July 30 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time for players who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story, can also earn up to 1,000 Gems.