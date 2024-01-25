Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Airhead, HandyGames, Massive Miniteam, Octato

Airhead Set For Release This February On PC & Console

HandyGames confirmed the release date for their upcoming game Airhead, as the game will be released for PC and consoles this February.

Article Summary HandyGames sets February release for Airhead, a Metroidvania puzzler on PC & consoles.

Play as Airhead, a symbiotic duo on a quest to save Head and explore a dark, mysterious world.

Unlock puzzles and abilities in beautifully crafted environments brimming with secrets.

Experience a deep narrative of camaraderie and courage amid creatures and challenges.

Indie game developers Octato and Massive Miniteam, and publisher HandyGames, have revealed the official release date for their latest game, Airhead. This is a Metroidvania puzzler game where you play an entity that is technically two parts come together. It will be up to you to find a way to survive, find out how things went so wrong in this world, and save the Head. Enjoy the trailer and more as the game comes out on February 12.

Airhead

After being ripped apart by a mysterious machine, the symbiotic being Head is slowly but surely deflating, but the unassuming Body – witnessing the tragedy – bravely takes the fate of Head on its shoulders, with the two becoming Airhead. You play as Airhead, and relying on air tanks to keep the Head inflated, it is a race against time to find the mysterious machine and save Head no matter the cost. However, as players explore the world, they will uncover the mystery of what connects Head, the air tanks, and the technology that litters the world. Exploring the beautifully crafted environments, players will unlock new puzzles that will require logic and creativity to solve, using the environment, technology, and the various air tanks to keep Head alive. New upgrades and abilities will be discovered as Airhead explores the dark caverns and ancient ruins of this mysterious world while meeting a myriad of creatures who may want to help or hinder your journey.

A beautiful art style, embracing bold color and bleak shadow.

An immersive 2.5D platform experience.

Exploration in a Metroidvania-style world full of secrets and hidden paths.

Challenging puzzles, exploring the unique mechanics of a detachable head full of air.

Many powerful abilities to discover, each giving access to new areas and puzzles.

A personal story of companionship, discovery, and responsibility.

A myriad of creatures and machines to hinder and help you on your adventure.

