Aliens: Dark Descent Releases New Gameplay Video Check out the latest trailer for Aliens: Dark Descent, as Focus Entertainment shows off more of the gameplay for the upcoming sci-fi title.

Focus Entertainment and Tindalos Interactive dropped a new trailer this week for Aliens: Dark Descent, providing a better look at the gameplay. This video goes a little more in-depth with some brand-new footage that's over five minutes long and comes with commentary from the team to showcase what they've created. They go over a few different points, including the narrative, the protagonists, and the gameplay mechanics in general. Those of you looking to play the strategic, real-time, squad-based tactical action title will be able to do so on June 20th when it arrives on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles.

"Aliens: Dark Descent features a fully-fledged tactical campaign filled with tense moments, deep strategy, and terrifying revelations. As you explore further, you'll progress in a complex story and attempt to solve the mysteries of Planet Lethe. Players will manage their squad as a single unit, thanks to innovative and intuitive controls on both keyboard/mouse and controller. Marines react intelligently to orders thanks to a unique Squad Behavior System that dispatches them automatically on the field. When the Xenomorph threat gets overwhelming, they can slow down time at any moment to focus on tactical decisions in the heat of battle. Marines are well-equipped to alter their environment and deal with hostiles. Flamethrowers can be used to engulf corridors and condemn enemy paths. Suppressive fire is effective at slowing down your enemies, and sentry guns are best used to sustain tough encounters while making sure not to run out of resources."

"Every run is unique as the Xenomorphs adapt to player behavior and action. Each choice remains unaltered as players explore extensive, open, and persistent levels. Managing the squad's health and stress levels is equally as important as clearing objectives. And remember, when a Marine dies, they are permanently gone for good. After each mission, players return to their ship, the Otago: a hub to heal and recruit Marines, as well as to research and develop new tech that improves gear. With five Marine classes available, assign a role to each of your Marines and create a stronger squad to explore further down and battle against an onslaught of iconic Xenomorph creatures."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!