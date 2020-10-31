Alolan Marowak Raid Spotlight For Raid Day In Pokémon GO

Alolan Marowak Raid Day is happening in Pokémon GO today, October 31st, 2020, from 11 AM – 5 PM local time. In honor of this long-anticipated event, here's a spotlight on Alolan Marowak raids to help trainers with their Shiny hunting.

Alolan Marowak is a Ghost/Fire-type Pokémon from the Alola region that can currently be battled in Tier Three raids in Pokémon GO. With solid Dark-, Ghost-, Water-, Rock-, or Ground-type counters, any solo trainer should be able to take down this Pokémon. Commonly used counters against Alolan Marowak consist of Rampardos, Darkrai, Chandelure, Kyogre, Crawdaunt, Rhyperioor, and Gengar. If you've been waiting for a reason to spend some of that Mega Gengar energy that the two Halloween Timed Researches helped you earn, six hours of raiding Alolan Marowak would be the perfect time, as Mega Gengar is the very best counter.

Alolan Marowak has a boosted Shiny rate in Pokémon GO, and it will likely see a higher boost today as we covered in our breakdown of the event. When looking for a 100% IV Pokémon, Alolan Marowak's top CP in raids is 1048 in normal conditions and 1311 in boosted conditions.

Even those who don't want to spend Raid Passes on Alolan Marowak would do well to get out a play a bit of Pokémon GO, because Niantic is offering free raid passes… with a catch. There is a box of three free Remote Raid Passes, which absolutely don't have to be used on Alolan Marowak, but there will also be five free Raid Passes that can be claimed from spinning stops. These are the same as the Daily Raid Pass in that you will not be able to claim them if you have a Raid Pass already in your Item Bag. Essentially, if you're physically at Gyms in Pokémon GO, you will be to complete five free raids using the free passes, while the Remotes can be banked for other raids.