Atone: Heart Of The Elder Tree Reveals Official Release Date

Untold Tales and New Zealand-based indie studio Wildboy Studios revealed the release date for Atone: Heart Of The Elder Tree. The game has been teased off and on for the better part of 2022, but now we can confidently say it will be released in full on January 27th, 2023. Right now, there is a playable demo of the game on the Steam page, where you can get a glimpse at part of the story and try the game out to a degree. We also have the latest trailer for you below to check it out as we wait out the next four weeks.

"The Gods have abandoned Midgard. Once a prosperous land teeming with mythical beasts and beings, it now rots from the inside, tainted by unknown forces. Odin's chosen guardians of the realm are gone. In their absence, the sacred Elder Tree they swore to protect is exposed to abuse and manipulation. Now, the only remnants of hope reside in Estra, the daughter of mankind's last great leader. With a heavy emphasis on narrative, Estra's journey through Midgard is filled with Nordic lore, mysterious twists, and consequential decisions. Players will converse with a variety of characters and share in Estra's discoveries as she learns more about her family's past and the looming darkness spreading across the realm."

"Estra's path is fraught with difficult decisions and untrustworthy characters that can lead her astray. Her story is intertwined with the player's ability to discern fact from fiction and to decide right from wrong. Avoid battle, help companions, save your people, but remember that the consequences are Estra's to bear. Along the way, players must solve incrementally challenging puzzles that reveal insightful secrets, fantastical abilities, and hidden passageways. While trial and error is useful, patience is necessary. Not every problem allows for multiple mistakes and failure is most certainly an option. The answers you seek may be lost if you make the wrong decision. Violence isn't always necessary, but, when push comes to shove, Atone: Heart Of The Elder Tree's combat is a delicate dance of sword and axe. Combat is grounded in the rhythm game genre and the mechanics of titles like Guitar Hero and Dance Dance Revolution. Music is a crucial component, with each fight receiving its very own song."