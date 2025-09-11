Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aya Games, Ayasa: Shadow of Silence

Ayasa: Shadow of Silence Confirmed For Late-September Launch

Ayasa: Shadow of Silence has been given a release date, as it will arrive on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store this month

Indie game developer and publisher Aya Games has confirmed the official release date for Ayasa: Shadow of Silence, which will arrive in a few weeks. If you haven't checked out the game yet, this is a dark hide and survive title, where you'll need to navigate twisting paths and solve puzzles to make it out alive. Every choice you make has rewards and consequences, which will determine if you bring light to the world or shroud it in darkness forever. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game arrives on September 25, 2025, on PC for Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Ayasa: Shadow of Silence

The Inverted World was once in balance, where light and shadow coexisted under the watch of Tas, the Absolute. But now, war has shattered that harmony. As darkness spreads, Ayasa must journey through lands ravaged by greed, betrayal, and indifference, seeking the remnants of Tas's light hidden within the realms of love, faith, and hope. This is not just a quest to survive; it is a war of the soul, where the battlefield lies within. Step into the eerie world of Ayasa, a dark tale that blends quests, horror, and puzzles into a haunting journey. Without a single spoken word, the story is told through pantomime, surreal imagery, and a soundtrack composed by Komitas. You will navigate six symbolic lands: Faith, Hope, Love, Greed, Indifference, and Betrayal, each corrupted by darkness. Every choice you make, every act of compassion or indifference, may lead to an unexpected ending. Will you restore balance or become the very force you sought to defeat?

A Dark and Surreal World – Explore hauntingly beautiful lands inspired by Tim Burton , René Laloux , Robert Sahakyants , and Hayao Miyazaki .

– Explore hauntingly beautiful lands inspired by , , , and . Light and Shadow Mechanics – Use light to reveal paths, activate ancient machines, and push back the darkness.

– Use light to reveal paths, activate ancient machines, and push back the darkness. Challenging Puzzles – Solve intricate environmental puzzles that test logic, timing, and creativity.

– Solve intricate environmental puzzles that test logic, timing, and creativity. Unique Abilities – Unlock powers from the good lands during gameplay when solving puzzles.

– Unlock powers from the good lands during gameplay when solving puzzles. Immersive Atmosphere – A dialogue-free narrative told through pantomime, visual symbolism, and a deeply emotional soundtrack.

