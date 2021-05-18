Bad Robot Games Announces $40M Series B Raise Toward Games

Bad Robot's video game division, Bad Robot Games, announced today that it completed a $40+ million Series B raise to create new games. This was led by Galaxy Interactive, in participation with investors Horizons Ventures, ICONIQ Capital, and Tencent. This financing follows the formation of its own internal development team, Bad Robot Games Studio, and the hiring of CEO Anna Sweet early last year. We have a few quotes on the deal below as we now wait to see what projects the company will start pushing out from here. Hopefully we'll get some game announcements over the summer.

"Galaxy, Horizons and ICONIQ Capital comprise a veritable VC Dream Team, and we are grateful to have their continued support as we look to change the way people interact with and view video games," said CEO Anna Sweet. "With this funding, we are able to build out both the studio and co-development sides of our operation, and create games that cross platforms, cross mediums and are based on IP originating from both games and linear content. We are very much looking forward to announcing our first titles."

"Bad Robot is one of the most forward-looking and creative companies in the industry. I've known Brian and Anna for many years and the opportunity to join forces with them as they grow their videogame division was something we couldn't miss. Consistent with Bad Robot's long history of creative innovation, I'm certain they're going to develop and bring to market revolutionary titles that will change and advance the way that we visualize, interact with and, more broadly, define games."

Brian Weinstein, President and COO of Bad Robot said: "In closing this round of financing, we are incredibly grateful for the confidence and faith our financial and strategic partners have showed in all of us and particularly in the leadership team at Bad Robot Games. Under Anna's guidance and with a growing, creative and experienced leadership team, we can't wait to build and release our games." In addition to appointing Sweet as CEO, who was part of the original business team that built the Steam platform at Valve, and led the content and developer strategy team for Oculus and Facebook's VR products, Bad Robot Games also named Left 4 Dead Creator and Lead Designer Michael Booth as the General Manager of Bad Robot Games Studio.