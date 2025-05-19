Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game, Netflix Games, Rebel Moon

Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game Drops New Environments Showcase

Check out the latest trailer for Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game, as they show off the environments as part of a grans showcase

Article Summary Watch Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game’s latest trailer showcasing diverse game environments and locations.

Play as one of four customizable classes in a top-down, four-player co-op action game set on planet Krypt.

Experience intense melee and ranged combat against Motherworld’s forces in mission-based gameplay.

Uncover a new Rebel Moon story through evolving quests, regular updates, and unique character progression.

Netflix Games and Super Evil Megacorp have released a new trailer for Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game, this time showing off the game's environments. There really isn't much here in terms of gameplay, even though you're looking at the game itself, as they show you different locations for about two minutes. The game still has no release date, so enjoy the video while we wait for that development to be announced.

Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game

Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game is a mission-based top-down four-player co-op action game for mobile. Okay, so that's a lot of hyphenated keywords – let's break it down. In Blood Line, you will battle your way through missions on your own or in teams of up to four players. You will play and advance four character classes that each bring unique skills to the mission, specializing in roles like tank, healer, or DPS (more on this to come!). A full suite of customization options will be available to adapt your hero's appearance, gear, and progression, letting you shape your impact on the world.

Synergize with your team and work together to complete quests and missions. This will further the story in which you are driving and inspiring a rebellion on the warrior planet of Krypt. Gameplay will have the trademark Super Evil focus on combat and controls – intense, visceral, and frantic with both melee and ranged combat. Be warned – we have packed the maximum amount of danger and effects here to demonstrate the tyrannical Motherworld's threat and power.

Create Your Rebel: Choose from four distinct classes—Bannerguard, Evoker, Kindred, and Forsaken—then customize your hero's appearance, gear, and progression path.

Choose from four distinct classes—Bannerguard, Evoker, Kindred, and Forsaken—then customize your hero's appearance, gear, and progression path. Join the Resistance: Dive into battle with your friends or other players in 4-player online co-op. Synergize your abilities to create the most effective team composition for the mission at hand.

Dive into battle with your friends or other players in 4-player online co-op. Synergize your abilities to create the most effective team composition for the mission at hand. Intense Ground Warfare: Engage in visceral ranged and melee combat from a top-down perspective as you face-off against the Motherworld's insurmountable war machine in epic-scale battles.

Engage in visceral ranged and melee combat from a top-down perspective as you face-off against the Motherworld's insurmountable war machine in epic-scale battles. A New Rebel Moon Story: Experience a standalone story in the Rebel Moon universe that will expand and evolve across regular post-launch updates that also bring new ways to play, new challenges to overcome, and new rewards to unlock.

