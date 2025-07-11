Posted in: 2K Games, Borderlands, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 Reveals New Vault Hunter, Vex the Siren

Check out the latest pair of videos for Borderlands 4, as they reveal one of the new Vault Hunters in the game, Vex the Siren

Article Summary Borderlands 4 introduces Vex the Siren, with powerful Phase energy attacks and a feline Phase Phamiliar.

Explore the chaotic world of Kairos as one of four new Vault Hunters battling the Timekeeper's regime.

Enjoy revamped movement abilities, branching skill trees, and an arsenal of wild, customizable weaponry.

Seamless solo and 4-player online co-op gameplay, with level scaling and dynamic open-world exploration.

2K Games dropped a pair of new videos this week for Borderlands 4. as they focus on one of the new Vault Hunters, Vex the Siren. Vex has a way of wreaking havoc on people and objects with her Phase energy, which you'll see all purple and glowy in these videos, using elemental orbs, cloning herself, or sticking her cute and cruel feline Phase Phamiliar named Trouble onto people. Enjoy the videos as the game is still on track to be released on September 12, 2025.

Borderlands 4

Crash into Kairos as one of four new Vault Hunters seeking wealth and glory. Wield powerful Action Skills, customize your build with deep skill trees, and dominate enemies with dynamic movement abilities. Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. Now, a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet. Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts.

Amass an arsenal of death-dealing firepower to wreak havoc as you tear your way across Kairos. Fight solo or in co-op with up to three other players in this immense sci-fi adventure, packed with free-form combat and exploration, pulse-pounding boss fights, infinitely varied loot drops, and an eclectic cast of unforgettable characters, new and old. Become an unstoppable force of battle, blasting through enemies with an all-new arsenal of outrageous weaponry. Move across the Borderlands like never before—double jumping, gliding, dodging, grappling, and more—dealing death from every direction. Explode each encounter with devastating Action Skills that unleash your Vault Hunter's unique abilities. Craft your perfect build with branching skill trees and a deep, rewarding loot chase full of wild weapons and powerful gear.

Wreaking havoc across Kairos is awesome alone and even better with friends in 4-player online co-op. Borderlands 4 is designed for co-op from the ground up; whether you're hunting for loot, tackling missions, or wandering freely, level scaling and individual difficulty keep the party together and having fun. Freely explore a vast and dangerous world rife with warring factions. Hop on your hover bike and ride through lush fields, towering peaks, and deadly deserts full of fearsome enemies, dynamic events, and engaging quests with unforgettable characters. Unite the people of Kairos and ignite a revolution, tackling this adventure however you see fit in a seamless Borderlands experience.

