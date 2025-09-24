Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, treyarch, zombies

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Releases More Zombies Details

The latest video and blog for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 provide more details of what to expect from this game's Zombie content

Article Summary Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Zombies picks up its storyline directly from Black Ops 6’s Reckoning finale.

The new Ashes of the Damned map offers round-based gameplay, creepy environments, and unique new weapons.

Play as a combined, eight-person crew featuring classic and new characters with returning voice actors.

Multiple maps are planned post-launch, expanding Zombies into the mysterious Dark Aether world.

Activision has dropped new information about the new Zombies content that's coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. As some suspected, the story basically picks up where Black Ops 6 left off with its Zombies storyline, as Ashes of the Damned brings with it the first round-based map, a creepier environment, some new interesting weapons such as the Necrofluid Gauntlet, and more. W ehave the video above, as well as a snippet from their latest blog below, as the content will launch witht he main game on November 14.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – Zombies

Though the story picks up where we left off at the culmination of Black Ops 6's Reckoning, players would be wise to question exactly where this new crew has been transported to. The entire Black Ops 7 story takes place within the "beating heart" of the Dark Aether — including future maps — as different timelines collide in the form of a combined, eight-person crew.

Dempsey, Nikolai, Takeo, Richtofen, Maya, Weaver, Carver, and Grey are all "Dedicated Crew" characters, and although any Black Ops 7 Operator can be chosen in Zombies, you'll experience additional conversations and the richest story if you and your teammates choose from the crew. Long-time Zombies fans will recognize three familiar voices returning to portray the new Black Ops 7 incarnations of Dr. Edward Richtofen (voiced by Nolan North), Nikolai Belinksi (voiced by Fred Tatasciore), and "Tank" Dempsey (voiced by Steve Blum), along with the debut of Nelson Lee as the voice of Takeo Masaki, now hailing from 16th-century feudal Japan.

The entire Black Ops 7 Zombies experience is a wild ride across the Dark Aether, with a full complement of maps planned across the post-launch seasons. Expect more Round-Based Maps, the second of which will drop during Season 1, as well as additional Survival Maps throughout the seasons.

Though the crew may have doubled, the whereabouts of support members are unknown, and they must explore an environment doing its level best to kill them all the time. This exploration occurs in unprecedented territory where the earthly rules of engagement do not apply, and now more than ever, staying together as a squad is the key to survival. Ashes of the Damned can best be described as an off world "Bermuda Triangle," where various earthly and celestial locations were transported and dropped into this place. Beginning with a twisted, otherworldly Janus Towers that once resided in Liberty Falls, there are six terrifying and surreal main locations to investigate, all linked together by treacherous and unforgiving roadways teeming with deadly threats.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!