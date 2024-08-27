Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Castlevania, dead by daylight

Castlevania Has Arrived In Dead By Daylight Today

Prepare to fight one of the truly terrifying masters of darkness, as Dracula and Simon Belmont from Castlevania are in Dead By Daylight

Dracula can shapeshift into Vampire, Wolf, and Bat forms, each with unique abilities to hunt Survivors.

As Survivor Trevor Belmont, use new Perks like Eyes of Belmont, Exultation, and Moment of Glory.

Explore iconic Castlevania characters and delve into decades of intricate lore and legendary battles.

Behaviour Interactive has officially launched its latest chapter in Dead By Daylight as its Konami crossover with Castlevania has emerged. Starting today in the main game, you can play as Simon Belmont as one of the survivors trying to make it out, or play as Dracula as you hunt and kill them in one of many forms. We have the finer details and the launch trailer here.

Dead By Daylight x Castlevania

Variety is the Spice of Death

Harnessing that passion, the creative team put a major focus on one of The Dark Lord's most unique abilities – one that's never been seen in Dead by Daylight: shapeshifting. Dracula's Power is the ability to switch seamlessly between three forms – each specializing in a different aspect of the hunt to effectively create three Killers in one.

Vampire Form: In Dracula's base form, players can unleash an attack called Hellfire, which launches a row of flames in a forward trajectory. This attack can traverse obstacles, including Pallets and Windows.

Wolf Form: Played from a third-person perspective, Wolf form specializes in tracking Survivors. Players gain a better view of Scratch Marks and Blood Pools, and any running Survivors will generate visible Scent Orbs which can be collected to quicken the Wolf's pace and provide direction. Once their prey is within reach, players can strike with a lunging Pounce Attack.

Bat Form: Featuring a faster base movement speed and a third-person perspective, Bat Form is a valuable mobility tool. With no Terror Radius and the ability to Teleport to a nearby Vault location, Bat from grants Dracula the stealth of night itself. While players won't be able to actually see Survivors in this form, scratch marks remain visible, and footsteps become much easier to hear.

Imposing, regal, and without mercy, The Dark Lord wears his disdain for humanity on his elegantly woven sleeve. This is never more apparent than in his Mori which sees him casually slit a victim's throat with razor-sharp fingernails, before catching the blood in a glass and drinking it down as they die at his feet.

Vampire Killer

No stranger to the supernatural, Survivor Trevor Belmont's eternal battle with The Dark Lord rages on in The Fog. Here, he'll be forced to contend with a version of his nemesis in a series of endless Trials, relying on the traits that make him the quintessential Belmont to help his team survive. Trevor Belmont introduces three new Perks to Dead by Daylight.

Eyes of Belmont: When a Generator is completed, the Killer's Aura is briefly revealed. Whenever the Killer's Aura is revealed, it remains visible for longer.

Exultation: When the player Pallet Stuns a Killer while holding an Item, it will upgrade to the next tier (if possible).

Moment of Glory: Moment of Glory activates after rummaging through a number of chests. Whenever the player becomes injured, they become Broken instead and will heal 1 Health State after a duration.

Elegant Darkness

With almost four decades of games under its cape, the Castlevania franchise has no shortage of iconic characters and styles. The Castlevania Collection allows players to delve deeper into the lore of this intricate series, embodying key players of the Belmont and Dracula bloodlines and beyond.

