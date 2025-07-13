Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Birdigo, Corey Martin, GameTeam6, john august

Charlie's Angels Screenwriter Announces Birdigo Release Date

Guide birds to safety in this new word game created by the screenwriter of Charlie's Angels, as Biurdigo arrives later this month

Article Summary Birdigo launches this month, blending word puzzle gameplay with creative strategy elements.

Created by screenwriter John August and indie dev Corey Martin, Birdigo mashes Wordle and Balatro.

Build words from letter cards, unlock achievements, and develop wild strategies as you play.

Guide migrating bird flocks by mastering combos and magical feathers in each challenging round.

A fun new game has been announced for release this month, as we're getting a new creative word game called Birdigo released later this month. The game is designed to be a mashup of Wordle and Balatro, created by screenwriter John August (Corpse Bride, Charlie's Angels) and developer Corey Martin (Bonfire Peaks, Pipe Push Paradise), created when the former asked for help with the idea and the latter came to help. The crux of the game will have you piecing together words from your deck of letters, using full words to help guide a flock of birds in their migration destination, wherever in the world that may be. You can check the game out int he latest trailer as it arrives on July 30 for PC via Steam.

Birdigo

Build words, play cards, and take flight! Birdigo is an adorable mashup of Wordle and Balatro created by screenwriter John August (Corpse Bride, Charlie's Angels, Big Fish) and developer Corey Martin (Bonfire Peaks, Pipe Push Paradise). Assemble letter cards into words, which add up into 'flaps' to send you further along your journey. Use enchanted feathers, letters and songs to change the rules of the game as you build your score. Build up your deck and develop your own strategy in each game. You'll need to play carefully, as the distance gets further with each round. Go for broke with wild strategies and crazy combos, generate mega-high scores, and guide your flock to safety!

Wordbuilding: Assemble words from letter cards, using combos and enhanced letters to supercharge your score.

Assemble words from letter cards, using combos and enhanced letters to supercharge your score. Change the game: Use feathers to transform how words are scored. Develop your own wild strategies and workarounds.

Use feathers to transform how words are scored. Develop your own wild strategies and workarounds. Unlock and improve: Achievements unlock new feathers, songs, decks, and migration routes.

Achievements unlock new feathers, songs, decks, and migration routes. Guide your flock: Save up 'flaps' to guide your migration around the world. Strategize carefully, as the distance increases with each round!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!