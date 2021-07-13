Chip's Challenge Soon Out For SNES & Sega Genesis/Mega Drive

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Independent video game publisher The Retro Room Games is releasing the old classic puzzle game Chip's Challenge on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive consoles! Preorders for this game began on July 8th and come in two options: just the cartridge, or with a box and manual added.

Key art for the retro puzzle game Chip's Challenge, to be re-released soon by indie publisher The Retro Room Games.
Key art for the retro puzzle game Chip's Challenge, to be re-released soon by indie publisher The Retro Room Games.

In Chip's Challenge, you take the role of Nerdy Chip McCallahan, who undertakes a digital quest in the form of various puzzles in an effort to prove himself and become a member of the exclusive Bit Busters Club. According to the press release put out by The Retro Room Games:

Originally developed by Epyx, Chip's Challenge is a classic top-down tile-based puzzle game launched on Atari Lynx in 1989. The game was also ported to MS-DOS, Atari ST, Amiga, Commodore 64, ZX Spectrum, and Amstrad CPC back in the 90's.
Chip's Challenge was also released on Steam 6 years ago featuring 90% of positive reviews. This will be the first time that the game will be available on Nintendo and Sega platforms.
Chip's Challenge will be available on 16-bit consoles including a cartridge in both PAL and NTSC versions, a box and an instruction booklet. Pre-orders for the game can be found here.
A screenshot of a puzzle level from indie publisher The Retro Room Games' version of Chip's Challenge, out soon for SNES and Sega Genesis/Mega Drive consoles.
A screenshot of a puzzle level from indie publisher The Retro Room Games' version of Chip's Challenge, out soon for SNES and Sega Genesis/Mega Drive consoles.

This is a classic game that many people no doubt remember playing on their old Windows PC. Some of the puzzle levels are quite memorable, including but not limited to the South Pole level. It's a fun retro game, and if you wish to preorder it, you can do so by clicking here. But what do you think about Chip's Challenge? As another retro game ported to older console systems, is this game worthwhile to you? Let us know in the comments below!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Joshua Nelson

Josh Nelson is a Magic: The Gathering deckbuilding savant, a self-proclaimed scholar of all things Sweeney Todd, and, of course, a writer for Bleeding Cool. In their downtime, Josh can be found painting models, playing Magic, or possibly preaching about the horrors and merits of anthropophagy. You can find them on Twitter at @Burning_Inquiry for all your burning inquiries.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.