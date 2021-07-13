Chip's Challenge Soon Out For SNES & Sega Genesis/Mega Drive

Independent video game publisher The Retro Room Games is releasing the old classic puzzle game Chip's Challenge on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive consoles! Preorders for this game began on July 8th and come in two options: just the cartridge, or with a box and manual added.

In Chip's Challenge, you take the role of Nerdy Chip McCallahan, who undertakes a digital quest in the form of various puzzles in an effort to prove himself and become a member of the exclusive Bit Busters Club. According to the press release put out by The Retro Room Games:

Originally developed by Epyx, Chip's Challenge is a classic top-down tile-based puzzle game launched on Atari Lynx in 1989. The game was also ported to MS-DOS, Atari ST, Amiga, Commodore 64, ZX Spectrum, and Amstrad CPC back in the 90's. Chip's Challenge was also released on Steam 6 years ago featuring 90% of positive reviews. This will be the first time that the game will be available on Nintendo and Sega platforms. Chip's Challenge will be available on 16-bit consoles including a cartridge in both PAL and NTSC versions, a box and an instruction booklet. Pre-orders for the game can be found here

This is a classic game that many people no doubt remember playing on their old Windows PC. Some of the puzzle levels are quite memorable, including but not limited to the South Pole level. It's a fun retro game, and if you wish to preorder it, you can do so by clicking here. But what do you think about Chip's Challenge? As another retro game ported to older console systems, is this game worthwhile to you? Let us know in the comments below!