Class-Action Lawsuit Alleges Xbox Elite Controller Drift

First, the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers were in the crosshairs over drifting issues. Now, a class-action lawsuit is alleging that Microsoft's Xbox Elite controller is responsible for much of the same.

According to VGC, a mass amount of Xbox owners have experienced issues with controller "drift" with their Xbox Elite models over the last few months. In a lawsuit filed by plaintiff Donald McFadden in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington, McFadden alleges that customers are experiencing issues after their 90-day warranty expires and having to pay for the repair of unknown issues.

McFadden stated in the lawsuit that he had purchased an Xbox Elite controller and experienced drift on the left joystick, then purchased another that started to have the same issue "three or four months later." He apparently worked to try to fix it himself to no avail.

The drift motion is what happens when the controller "moves" even when left still, which is something you've likely experienced with cheaper devices in the past. This is the very same problem that consumers reported to Nintendo in a similar suit last year. Last month, a judge had approved Nintendo's motion to compel arbitration, but the case was not dismissed.

According to McFadden, Microsoft is aware of the defect and has "failed to disclose the defect and routinely refuses to repair the controllers without charge when the defect manifests." The lawsuit claims that there's an issue with the potentiometer inside the controller's joystick.

"A simple Google search on this issue reveals multiple forum and message boards dedicated to stick drift; YouTube instructional videos of users attempting to fix the issue on their own; and even replacement joystick components from Amazon and other sellers," the suit continues.

Microsoft has yet to make an official statement on this matter.