Clutchtime: Basketball Deckbuilder Confirms July Release Date

Take deckbuilding in a totally different direction as Clutchtime: Basketball Deckbuilder has you making plays as you build

Article Summary Clutchtime: Basketball Deckbuilder launches in July with a free demo available on Steam now.

Blend deckbuilding strategies with real basketball moves, plays, and player substitutions.

Choose between Elimination (roguelike tournaments) or Classic (regular season) modes.

Dynamic crowd audio delivers the excitement of a live basketball arena in every game.

Indie game developer and publisher Bigosaur has revealed the official release date for their new game, Clutchtime: Basketball Deckbuilder. The game is a mix of mechanics that players will find familiar from Balatro, and mixes them with the sport of basketball, as you create a deck that will turn you into a champion. The game has a free demo on Steam right now, but the full version will be released on July 24, 2025. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Clutchtime: Basketball Deckbuilder

Clutchtime combines the deckbuilding and roguelike elements of Balatro with one of the world's most beloved pastimes, basketball. Each basketball term is a card: Play passes, shots, steals, rebounds, and blocks. Substitute players, call timeouts, and challenge the calls, just like in the big leagues. You can even complain to the refs if that's what it takes! With inspirations from hometown superstars Nikola Jokić, Bogdan Bogdanović, Boban Marjanović, and more, the Serbian developer has turned his love for game development into a passion project using basketball as the medium. Clutchtime was created so that anybody, regardless of basketball knowledge, can easily pick up the game and understand how to play.

Get'cha Head in the Game: Clutchtime takes the deckbuilder genre and gives it a unique spin, with each team having a starting deck of five starter players with three cards representing their skills. Players will use these to formulate their decks around real-life basketball plays and team synergy strategization.

Clutchtime takes the deckbuilder genre and gives it a unique spin, with each team having a starting deck of five starter players with three cards representing their skills. Players will use these to formulate their decks around real-life basketball plays and team synergy strategization. Two Modes to Take On: Play through two different game modes — "Elimination," where players take on tournaments in true roguelike style, or "Classic", a typical basketball season where players can lose some games, but have to qualify for the playoffs to compete for the Championship title

Play through two different game modes — "Elimination," where players take on tournaments in true roguelike style, or "Classic", a typical basketball season where players can lose some games, but have to qualify for the playoffs to compete for the Championship title Never Let Them Know Your Next Move: Watch for random events during the season where players can upgrade cards, trade with other teams, duplicate favorite cards, and more!

Watch for random events during the season where players can upgrade cards, trade with other teams, duplicate favorite cards, and more! It's Like You're Really There!: Clutchtime's audio features unique mixing. The developer attended live games to record audio, mixing it into the soundtrack to give the feel of a live basketball arena while playing. The crowd is dynamic and reacts to the current noise level in the game, so any block, dunk, or other fancy move will trigger the fans' cheering.

