Co-Op Roguelike Airlock Arena Released For Steam

Airlock Arena has officially been released on Steam this weekj, giving players a new co-op roguelike adventure set in space

Article Summary Airlock Arena launches on Steam, immersing players in a space smuggling roguelike adventure.

Join up to three friends or venture solo as Space Slugs in high-risk, high-reward missions.

Face unique challenges like unpredictable events, alien hordes, and moral dilemmas.

Customize PvP modes to challenge friends with Deathmatch, Capture the Cargo, and more.

Indie game developers John Norvell and Mason Norvell, along with publisher Frostbane Studios, have launched their new game Airlock Arena for Steam this week. If you haven't seen the game before, you play as a band of space smugglers who have decided to brave the frontiers of the unknown to get items for selective clients to and from their locations. All while avoiding dangers and the authorities who police different sectors of space. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game is live right now.

Airlock Arena

As an interstellar cargo smuggler, or "Space Slug," you see opportunity where others see a desolate graveyard. Complete increasingly difficult contracts, and sell everything you can get your hands on. Master the tools of the trade and use the physics of space to your advantage. Cooperate with up to three friends to become cosmic legends, or strike out on your own as a Solo Slug. Remember: Survival is optional, profit is mandatory. Whether flying solo or teaming up with three friends, step into the high-risk, high-reward life of a space smuggler. Take on daring (and often disastrous) contracts, selling anything you can get your hands on to turn a profit. Pilot your ship through procedurally generated levels, fend off relentless alien hordes, and brace yourself for wildly unpredictable events. But stay sharp—one wrong move, a busted hull, or a mistimed repair, and you'll be sucked straight out of the airlock!

Assemble Your Crew: Go solo or team up with up to three friends, creating unique smuggler personas and reviving teammates using their biomatter.

Go solo or team up with up to three friends, creating unique smuggler personas and reviving teammates using their biomatter. Risky Contracts: Transport illegal cargo, scavenge derelict ships, rescue the desperate, and face moral dilemmas in procedurally generated missions.

Transport illegal cargo, scavenge derelict ships, rescue the desperate, and face moral dilemmas in procedurally generated missions. Unreliable Ships: Repair failing systems, patch up walls, and manage pressurization to keep your ship operational under constant pressure.

Repair failing systems, patch up walls, and manage pressurization to keep your ship operational under constant pressure. Scavenge and Survive: Brave derelict ships and spacewalks to find treasures—and horrors—lurking in the void.

Brave derelict ships and spacewalks to find treasures—and horrors—lurking in the void. Competitive Mayhem: Challenge friends in customizable PvP modes like Deathmatch and Capture the Cargo, using environmental hazards and energy blade duels to create your own "You were the chosen one!" moments.

