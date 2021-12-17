Complete Raid Rotation for 2021 Holiday Event Part 1 In Pokémon GO

The 2021 Holiday Event Part One is now live in Pokémon GO. It brings with it a raid rotation featuring Kyurem and Costumed Pokémon, all of which can be encountered in their Shiny forms. Let's take a look at which of these will be worth raiding.

The complete raid rotation for the 2021 Holiday Event Part One in Pokémon GO is as follows:

Tier One

Pikachu wearing a holiday hat – Shiny available, full odds

Alolan Sandshrew – Shiny available, boosted Shiny rate

Swinub – Shiny available, full odds

Holiday Spheal – Shiny available, Shiny rate unknown

Holiday Cubchoo – Shiny available, Shiny rate unknown

Personally, I think Alolan Sandshrew may be the only Tier One worth doing. All of these species are going to be appearing in the wild, including Alolan Sandshrew. Alolan Sandshrew, though, has a boosted Shiny rate and is listed as an "if you're lucky" encounter. I'd personally be fine spending a raid pass on Alolan Sandshrew due to that high Shiny rate.

Tier Three

Cloyster

Holiday Stantler – Shiny available, Shiny rate unknown

Holiday Delibird – Shiny available, full odds

Holiday Glaceon – Shiny available, Shiny unknown

It is likely that Glaceon will have a boosted Shiny rate, as it is the only costumed Pokémon that is exclusive to raids in this event. This is going to be the main chase for many Pokémon GO players during this event. I certainly cannot confirm a boosted Shiny rate, but it is likely based on the way Niantic has previously handled these kinds of releases.

Tier Five

Kyurem – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

Kyurem will be the Legendary Raid Boss through both parts of the 2021 Holiday Event.

Mega Raids

Mega Steelix – Shiny available, standard Mega-capable rate of approximately one in 60

Mega Steelix was live in Pokémon GO before the event and will be replaced by Mega Abomasnow when the new raid rotation of Part Two goes live.