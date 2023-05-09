Coriolis – The Third Horizon: Wake Of The Icons Announced For June Free League Publishing will release Coriolis – The Third Horizon: Wake Of The Icons later this June digitally and physically.

Free League Publishing has revealed the latest addition to Coriolis – The Third Horizon is on the way as Wake Of The Icons will arrive this June. The third chapter to Wake Of The Incons, this latest addition will bring about a number of scenarios as well as vital background information to the war currently happening in the game's primary storyline. Not to mention a ton of assets for people who wish to GM off the beaten path and do their own thing in this universe. You can read more about it below, as it is up for pre-order for $40.

"Nightmares and premonitions wake you in a cold sweat, panic tightening your chest. 'It began with rolling fields and an invitation. An outstretched hand – whose hand? Then a starry sky and the emptiness of space. You couldn't breathe, your heart racing as you recognized a planet – the emerald – Kua, waiting for you. Glittering wings in the darkness surrounding you. Hundreds of butterflies followed by enormous shell-covered titans. A locust swarm coming to devour the Third Horizon.'"