Cosplay at SDCC 2022: Moana-lorian, Austin-Vader, Lil Shazam, & More

Cosplay is still king on the second day of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022, with even more variety and creativity than the day before. Legions of Cosplayers turned out in full force across the show floor and across the Gaslamp Quarter. It has been a long & somewhat scary road since the rise of COVID forced the entire world into lockdown, canceling everything, including Comic Conventions, but now vaccine and masked attendees get to show off their creations. SDCC 2019 welcomed well over 135,000 attendees just before the pandemic, and this year marks the first time since 2019 that SDCC will be held in person at the San Diego Convention Center. San Diego Comic-Con was first held at the U.S. Grant Hotel in 1970 with just about 300 attendees. Since then, the show has been housed in a variety of different venues, such as the El Cortez Hotel in the 1970s, the San Diego Convention Center and Performing arts Center(CPAC), and, since 1991, the San Diego Convention Center.

SDCC has a reputation as a fun and friendly con and is the largest comic book and popular arts convention of its kind in the world. SDCC's exhibit hall features over 460,000 square feet of floor space and over 1000 exhibitors each year- in addition to the San Diego Convention Center's several venues featuring over 2,000 hours of comics, anime, movies, gaming, and T.V., programs, workshops, and events. Do you see yourself in the gallery below? Let us know in the comments.

In addition to this bevy of impressive and creative cosplay & cosplayers, San Diego Comic-Con 2022 features some famous guests from the world of pop culture. Notable guests attending Comic-Con in 2022 include award-winning writers & artists, such as Jock (artist, Batman: The Black Mirror, The Losers, Wythes, Ex Machina), Tula Lotay (Illustrator, Comixology, Barnstormers, Thought Bubble Festival), Raina Telgemeier (author, illustrator, Smile, Drama, Sisters, Ghosts, and Guts), Frank Miller (artist, writer, Frank Miller Presents, Daredevil, Batman: The Dark Knight, Batman: Year One), Amy Chu, (writer, Rick & Morty, Green Hornet, DOTA: Dragon's Blood), Bill Morrison (artist, writer, The Little Mermaid. Bambi, The Simpsons, Futurama) just to name a few. San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs through July 21- 24 at the San Diego Convention Center.