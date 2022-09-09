Covet Fashion Gets A New York Fashion Week Update

Electronic Arts have revealed that they will be bringing in new content to Covet Fashion during New York Fashion Week this year. This year's event will be bringing in Badgley Mischka's Spring Summer 2023 (SS23) collection into the game shortly after they debut on the runway this Sunday, September 11th, and will remain in the game during the annual in-game event. The event will provide those of you who love the mobile fashion title first access to see and play with the new collection, and the ability to do whatever you wish with them. You can read up more on it below.

The annual in-game event, Covet Fashion Week, a digital celebration of fashion from the hottest runways, launches today featuring limited-time daily style challenges and exclusive behind-the-scenes looks from NYFW22. Then, starting at 9:00 p.m. Fashion Week-time (ET), Sunday, September 11, players can live their Covet Fashion Week fantasy when the The Badgley Mischka Style Challenge becomes available. The challenge will give players an exclusive first look at the collection via the Badgley Mischka NYFW22 SS23 Runway Stream and special in-game features.

The Badgley Mischka Style Challenge's in-game features include access to the digital collection straight off the live runway, allowing players to be the first to style the new collection by adding it to their avatars and in-app looks, and an an exclusive sitewide discount at BadgleyMischka.com where Covet Fashion users can earn 200 Covet diamonds for every $1 USD spent. Also, players can use the QR code below to download Covet Fashion and receive an in-game capsule of Badgley Mischka garments. Mark Badgley and James Mischka will be engaging with Covet fashionistas – on everything from their new SS23 collection to their partnership for the in-game event – after the NYFW22 runway on Sunday, September 11, at 7:00 p.m. ET via Covet Fashion's Facebook page. Covet Fashion Week and The Badgley Mischka Style Challenge will give users daily opportunities to engage with the designers and other NYFW brands through daily challenges available today through Wednesday, September 14, 2022.