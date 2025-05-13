Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Flawberry Studio, Projected Dreams

Cozy Puzzle Game Projected Dreams Arrives Later This Month

Tell a story through shadow theaters as the cozy puzzler Projected Dreams will be coming out on PC via Steam later this month

Article Summary Projected Dreams, a cozy puzzle game by Flawberry Studio, launches on Steam for PC later this month.

Players craft shadow silhouettes using toys, telling heartfelt stories through engaging shadow theater mechanics.

Enjoy unlimited solutions as any objects can be used to match the required shadow outline for each puzzle.

Experience a relaxing, wordless narrative set in a changing room, backed by a soothing Floris Demandt soundtrack.

Indie game developer and publisher Flawberry Studio have confirmed the release date for their new cozy puzzle game, Projected Dreams. In case you haven't seen this game yet, players will use the toys from the shelves of a kids room to drop onto a table and tell different stories, played out in a puzzle format where you need to find the best way to tell the story through shadow theater. Its a cool concept that lends to finding different ways to make the story work. The team revealed that they will release the game on PC via Steam on May 29, 2025. We have more info about the game for you here, along with the latest trailer, as we'll see it released in just over two weeks.

Projected Dreams

Delve into the room, drag toys from the shelves, and handle them on the table to create a shadow play. As the shadows you cast uncover past family relationships and the environment around you changes and evolves, the lines between reality and fantasy blur. Projected Dreams is a charming, cozy puzzle game emphasising a casual, stress-free gaming experience. Experience a heartfelt story as you join Senka on her journey and experience a heartwarming, wordless story about buzzing summer nights, the importance of friendship, and bittersweet goodbyes.

Shadow Recreation: Rotate, place and stack objects on a table in order to recreate a given shadow silhouette on the wall through shadow play.

Rotate, place and stack objects on a table in order to recreate a given shadow silhouette on the wall through shadow play. Unlimited Solutions: As long as the outline of the shadow matches the given one, you complete the level. What objects you use to do so doesn't matter.

As long as the outline of the shadow matches the given one, you complete the level. What objects you use to do so doesn't matter. Narration Without Words: Experience the narrative through the objects you discover, and dive into a heartfelt story…

Experience the narrative through the objects you discover, and dive into a heartfelt story… Explore Atmospheric Settings: Experience an ever-changing room as you progress through Senka's story and find new peculiarities while listening to relaxing soundtracks composed by Floris Demandt.

