Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cozyrama, Frozen District, Sandwich Games, Tutel Games

Cozyrama Confirmed For Mid-December Steam Launch

After having a successful run at Steam Next Fest last month, Cozyrama has been given a proper launch date set for mid-December

Article Summary Cozyrama launches mid-December on Steam, bringing a peaceful diorama sandbox to players.

Create and customize magical worlds filled with flowers, lanterns, and adorable roaming animals.

Enjoy stress-free, timer-free gameplay perfect for relaxing and creative expression.

Build dioramas in numerous seasonal backdrops, with endless decorating options and high replay value.

Indie game developers Sandwich Games and Tutel Games, along with publisher Frozen District, have given Cozyrama an official launch date. In case you missed this one from Steam Next Fest last month, the game is a peaceful diorama sandbox title where you can create, shape, and customize your own magical locations for the creatures in there to live. The full version of the game will be released on December 11, but in the meantime, enjoy the latest trailer above.

Cozyrama

Cozyrama is a cozy, sandbox game where you create dioramas. What starts as a single sprout soon becomes a magical home filled with colorful blossoms, hanging lanterns, and tiny animals wandering around. There's no pressure, no time limit, and no competition. Just the freedom to decorate, explore, and relax at your own pace. Whether you want to spend a few minutes creating a cozy corner or hours designing your peaceful oasis, Cozyrama allows you to take things at your own pace. You can also try the story mode, where the developers prepared many tiny worlds filled with decorations to guide you in your explorations.

Endless Decorating Options – from colorful flowers to glowing lanterns, create the world of your dreams and give it a personal touch.

– from colorful flowers to glowing lanterns, create the world of your dreams and give it a personal touch. Casual and relaxing gameplay – no stress, no timers. Perfect for players who enjoy peaceful experiences, gentle exploration, and expressive creation.

– no stress, no timers. Perfect for players who enjoy peaceful experiences, gentle exploration, and expressive creation. Charming Animals – watch cute critters roam around your world and interact with them to make everything feel even more magical.

– watch cute critters roam around your world and interact with them to make everything feel even more magical. A Cozy, Colorful World – explore a world filled with vibrant, stylized designs that create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

– explore a world filled with vibrant, stylized designs that create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Replay Value – every time you play, you can create something new, experiment with different ideas, and discover fresh surprises!

– every time you play, you can create something new, experiment with different ideas, and discover fresh surprises! Build in every season and setting – design your perfect world across various natural backdrops: from lush meadows to blooming sakura groves, sandy beaches to rocky hillsides. Every setting offers a unique setting for you to explore and create in.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!