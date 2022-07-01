Crown Clash Now Running Across Fortnite, Rocket League, & Fall Guys

Epic Games has launched a massive event this weekend as Crown Clash is running in Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys. The company is basically celebrating the latest season of Fall Guys, along with making the game free for everyone. So from now until July 11th, you can earn rewards in all three games, including snagging a special car in Rocket League and the Major Mancake Outfit in Fortnite. We have more info on the event for you below.

Download Fall Guys on your preferred platform(s): Fall Guys is now free to download on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Epic Games Store on PC!

Don't make a blunder before you enter the Blunderdome. Make sure the Epic account you log into Fall Guys with is the same Epic account you use in any game. You don't need to play Fortnite or Rocket League to earn rewards in all three games. For example: If you play Fortnite but not Rocket League, you'll still earn rewards in Fall Guys, Fortnite, and Rocket League.

If you play Rocket League but not Fortnite, you'll still earn rewards in Fall Guys, Fortnite, and Rocket League.

If you play neither Fortnite nor Rocket League — you guessed it — you'll still earn rewards in Fall Guys, Fortnite, and Rocket League.