Cruise Ship Manager & Offroad Mechanic Simulator Get Free Prologues

Indie developer and publisher Image Power have added free prologues to Cruise Ship Manager and Offroad Mechanic Simulator. As we continue the steady rise of simulator games giving you a chance to kinda work weird jobs, the team behind both of these titles wants you to have a trial experience to see if you have what it takes to try the full games when they eventually come out. The weird part about both of these prologues is that neither of them has been released. Usually, this kind of announcement has them available right away, but for some reason, neither of them has a date. You can read about both of the games below and check out trailers showing off what each prologue has to offer, as we'll see if we even get these in 2023, let along see the main games come out next year.

Have a taste of managing your own Cruise Ship in this free version of Cruise Ship Manager! Some of the features are limited, but it's just as fun! Maintain your vessel and sell tickets to the wealthiest of passengers. Issue orders to your crew and keep their morale high. Choose the layout of your ship and the kind of amenities you want to offer.

Service off-road vehicles and take them for a drive! Offroad Mechanic Simulator: Prologue – First Job is a free version of Offroad Mechanic Simulator. It has limited features but is just as fun! In the prologue, you will modify many classic off-road vehicles and prepare them for tasks that no normal car could ever hope to complete. Test your work and climb steep cliffs or drive through deep layers of mud. Service off-road vehicles and take them for a drive! Test your work and climb steep cliffs or drive through deep layers of mud.